Kate Moss Is The New Face Of Zara’s Into The Night Collection, In Campaign Styled By Emmanuelle Alt

Kate Moss is booked and busy. Days after being announced as the creative director of Diet Coke, the renowned supermodel has been unveiled as the new face of Zara’s dazzling Into the Night collection. With French arbiter of taste Emmanuelle Alt enlisted as creative consultant on the collection, it’s safe to say we’re itching to add it all to cart.

True to form, the collection of 25 garments, eight shoes, and four accessories speaks to the style and spirit of the city that Alt is so intrinsically linked with: Paris. Combine that with Moss’ eternally influential 1990s party girl aesthetic and you’ve got a slam dunk on your hands. Think: bustiers, crystal embellishment, draped silk dresses, two-pieced suits, thigh-skimming minis, sexy heels, and costume jewelry all in a pared-back palette of black, white, and metallics.

The capsule is divided into two drops – “Into the Night” and “Into the Classic” – and seeks to function as an offering of wardrobe essentials that can also be worn for special occasions. (Our kind of capsule wardrobe in the city that never sleeps, if you ask us!)

Feast your eyes on the slick and energetic campaign captured by David Sims below, and if you’re looking for us, we’re already on route to our nearest Zara. Find it online here.

Images: Courtesy of Zara/David Sims

