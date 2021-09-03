Daily Media: Karlie Kloss Changes Agencies, InStyle’s Fashion Director & Style Director Depart, Pucci’s New Artistic Director, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Laurel Pantin, style director at InStyle, is leaving the company. Pantin is now senior vice president and fashion director at large at ByGeorge.

2. Julia von Boehm, fashion director at InStyle, is leaving the company. Von Boehm will focus on freelance work with the magazine and her celebrity styling commitments.

3. Izzy Grinspan is now digital deputy editor at Harper’s Bazaar.

4. Karlie Kloss is now represented by The Society.

5. Victor Luis is now CEO at Moose Knuckles.

6. Ludivine Pont is now chief marketing officer at Balenciaga.

7. Camille Miceli is now artistic director at Pucci.

8. Allison Stein is now director of VIP relations at Michael Kors. Gina Brase is now celebrity coordinator at the company.

9. Heather Fisher is now vice president at Creative Media Marketing. Corinna Wong is now account executive at the company.

10. Nadine Korioth is now manager, global consumer PR at Crocs.

11. Jordan Held is now senior account executive at Autumn Communications.

12. Kate Birney is now senior brand communications executive at Net-a-Porter.

13. Eric Liedtke is now founder of UNLESS.

14. John McCarthy is now VIP and communications manager at Karla Otto.

15. Toni Akindele is now senior account manager at Bacchus Agency.

16. Elle Hebrand is now junior account executive at Michele Marie PR.

17. Kate Mullally is now PR coordinator at Communité.

18. Gabby Manzari is now PR coordinator at THE CONSULTANCY PR.

19. Gabrielle Sabharwal, director of public relations at Aritzia, is leaving the company.

Plus!

20. Platform PR is now representing Derek Lam 10 Crosby.

21. PURPLE is now representing gallery, design studio, and strategy firm COLONY; L.A. speakeasy Off Sunset, Citizens Food Hall, Dry Farm Wines, and 5 Park/Terra Group.

22. OGAKI is now representing Jillian Dempsey and her beauty line, along with lingerie brand EBY.

23. DAZ PR is now representing KIMIKO Precision Brow Tools and celebrity makeup artist & brow expert Danielle Vincent.

24. Zapwater is now representing clothing brand NxTSTOP.

25. Six One is now representing Common Heir, Le Mini Macaron, and Pholk Beauty.

26. Lucid Communications is now representing jewelry line Meirako.

27. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing fashion app SNKRHUD.

28. Rachel Harrison Communications is now representing Brooklyn-based home fragrance brand APOTHEKE.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.