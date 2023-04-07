Daily Media: Major Moves At Hearst, The Washington Post, & More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Rachel Tashjian is now fashion writer at the Washington Post.

2. Jacqlyn Palermo is now senior fashion editor at HearstMade.

3. Marie Mignon is now chief scientific officer at Prose.

4. Khoa Nguyen is now president at Aeffe USA.

5. Henry Kessler is now vice president at Agentry PR.

6. Bryan Vargas is now associate creative director at Lloyd&Co.

7. Shari Ajayi is now public relations director at Saatva. Christina Heiser is now content director at the company and Kristen Jefferson is now senior social media manager.

8. Sammy Kerbel is now account executive at Alison Brod Marketing and Communications.

9. Jessica Area, director at Small Girls PR, is leaving the company.

10. Steph Chandra, senior publicist, media relations at KCD, is leaving the company.

Plus!

11. KCD is now representing AZ Factory.

12. PR Consulting is now representing ME+EM.

13. CKPR is now representing LENDAVA skincare.

14. Lucky Chalm is now representing CULTNAKED.

15. RK c- is now representing Christine Alcalay.

16. Pull PR is now representing ALT Swim.

17. BMF is now representing Lilly Pulitzer.

18. En Haus Communications is now representing Rhone.

19. Bollare is now representing RYKA.

20. Agentry PR is now representing Greatness Wins.

21. JJBPR is now representing Dr. Inna Lazar, OD. of Greenwich Eye Care and Dry Eye Spa.

22. CLD PR is now representing Saffiyyah Paul and Hulchi Belluni.

23. Krupp Group is now representing Eriness and John Hardy.

24. MVPR is now representing Savannah Morrow and Mansur Gavriel.

25. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Julep Beauty, Flex, Nabila K, and Milk Made Skin.

26. TWENTY6 Communications is now representing Lands’ End.

27. Bella Public Relations is now representing The Lab & Co.

28. Pure Imagination PR is now representing InterParfums Inc (Donna Karan/DKNY fragrance portfolios).

29. Lion VIP Relations is now representing Naked Sundays.

30. Beach House PR is now representing Renpure and Rituals Cosmetics.

31. SLC Public Relations is now representing Protéger.

32. Michele Marie PR is now representing Merry People.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.