Editor’s Pick: Kassatex Amalfi Beach Towels

What: The most divine 100% Turkish cotton towel that features elegant double-embroidery in an array of chic colors. Our favorite hue? A toss up between Blood Orange and Light Blue…why not get both for a chic color combo pairing on the beach or poolside!

Who: Founded in 1999, Kassatex was created with the vision of providing shoppers with bed and bath collections that offer casual, affordable luxury. As an added bonus: Kassatex has a fantastic Between the Sheets series that will satiate the hungriest online appetite for design voyeurism. Want to know what Natalie Suarez, Simone de la Rue and Jessica Hart do between their sheets? You’re just a click away!

Why: Kassatex is coveted by fashion favorites including Brian Atwood, Carly Cushnie and Veronica Beard for good reason. These towels are so plush and luxurious you won’t want to get up to take a dip in the ocean. Plus, with travel to Italy being curtailed this season, the Amalfi towel can at least make your mind feel like you took an international vacation!

Where: Kassatex.com

How Much: $75 (our special readers get 20% off with code Daily20, through 8/31)

