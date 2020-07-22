Editor’s Pick: Kassatex Waffle Weave Robe

What: A relaxed take on the classic waffle robe, featuring a unique looser weave resulting in the most lightweight yet cozy robe you’ll ever don. Available in White, Slate or Linen colorways, the Kassatex Waffle Weave Robe will make you think you’re at a five-star spa, when in fact you’re just standing in your bathroom.

Who: Kassatex is known for its excellence and superior comfort for the home. From sheets to towels, the brand’s passion for textiles is the driving force behind everything it creates. Take a deep dive into the brand’s #RobeLife lessons and enjoy decadent inspiration on robe wardrobe styling.

Why: The Waffle Weave Robe is an escape from the ordinary and the ultimate everyday indulgence (something we could all use). While it may seem odd to wax poetic about a bath robe, this one uses the finest of yarns, making it light, breathable and classic. You’ll never even consider stealing a hotel bath robe again, because something even better awaits you at home.

Where: Kassatex.com

How Much: $120 (our special readers get 20% off with code Daily20, through 8/31)