Daily News: Kylie Jenner Confirms Swim, Williamsburg Moms Hunt For Channing Tatum, Giambattista Valli’s Foray Into Bridal, J.Lo And Kate Moss Stun In Coach Campaign, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

J.Lo and Kate Moss front Coach’s new campaign

The relaunch of Coach’s classic Rogue bag deserved not only a whole campaign to itself, but one endorsed and graced by world-famous stars—and Kate Moss and Jennifer Lopez are leading the pack. First introduced to the runway back in 2016 and inspired by “free-spirits, rebels, and dreamers,” the signature tote is back, and will be featured in the label’s forthcoming Fall 2021 offering. The collection, dubbed “Coach Forever Season Two,” will introduce the eco-consciously redesigned bag in a jacquard print, as well as a new and improved lineup of bags, ready to wear, and a collaboration with Scott NYC. The campaign, which was shot across the globe, also features Kōki, Ma Zhe, Kelsey Lu, and Xiao Wen Ju—all of whom show how they style their new favorite accessory. Watch below for an entrancing ASMR video of the bag.

Stars flocked to L.A. to celebrate Cartier’s launch of Clash [Un]limited exhibit

VIP guests joined Cartier last night to celebrate the launch of Clash [Un]limited and Clash de Cartier with a private viewing of the exhibition, an intimate rooftop dinner, and a performance by Finneas, Cartier’s creative collaborator for the project. The immersive multi-sensory exhibit, open from today through September 1 in West Hollywood, showcases the new assortment of limited-edition creations, including a reversible high-jewelry necklace in white gold, onyx and diamonds, an aptly named “mitten” watch in rose gold mesh and diamonds, conical onyx rings with diamond inlay, and studded bracelets. Among those in attendance were Finneas, Lily Collins, Ella Balinska, Dan Levy, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Ella Balinska, Ashe, Gracie Abrams, Benny Blanco, Claudia Sulewski, Renell Medrano, and more. The exhibition is open to the public at 8552 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood from 10AM-7PM on August 25 – September 1, and 10AM-3PM on August 26.

Kylie Jenner’s teased swimwear line is on its way!

It’s official—it’s Kylie Jenner’s world and we’re all just living in it. As if becoming a billionaire at twenty-something, building a beauty empire, becoming a mom, and dropping namesake ready to wear wasn’t enough, Jenner is expanding her brand yet again and is set to make moves in the swimwear category. Teased over the last week on the star’s Instagram account, the impending Kylie Swim line is said to include swimwear, coverups, tops, bottoms, footwear, robes, and beach-related accessories (think: sunnies, headwear, towels, totes, and more). If her previous entrepreneurial ventures are any indication, it’s destined to be a stylish success. Though the launch date has yet to be released, we’re perfectly content with the teased polaroids in the meantime. Keep ’em coming!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Giambattista Valli to (finally!) drop inaugural wedding dress capsule

As well as red carpets, couturier Giambattista Valli is now dressing his fans for the aisle. Labeled “Love,” the designer’s long-awaited wedding dress capsule will launch via trunk show on September 9, with its first stop at Bloomingdale’s in New York City. The range will feature dresses and an equally chic pantsuit, and the focus will remain firmly on having a good time on your big day. “You can see yourself having fun when you wear them, and it’s not that institutional idea of the wedding dress,” Giambattista Valli said. In talks about the future, the designer also revealed his agenda for an annual bridal collection. Separates from the collection will reportedly start at $3,000.

Giambattista Valli Couture Spring 2019 (firstVIEW)

Revolve launches collection to commemorate Aaliyah

In remembrance and celebration of the life and legacy of the princess of R&B herself, Revolve is honoring Aaliyah’s 20th anniversary with a collection inspired by her sexy, punk-meets-tomboy style. Throwing it back a few decades, the collection boasts a ’90s and early 2000s aesthetic, with everything from skin-bearing chain bralettes and chunky crystal chokers to baggy cargo pants and faux leather trousers. As if the inventory wasn’t enough to lure in customers—some pieces are already sold out—the retailer has offered up an additional 30% off sale prices (only valid until 11:59 p.m. tonight!). The same percentage will be donated to Aaliyah Memorial Fund in the pop star’s name. Shop it here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REVOLVE (@revolve)

Red wine day is approaching! Here’s how to celebrate…

Marked on our calendars for August 28, National Red Wine Day is just around the corner, and we couldn’t dare not observe it! To kick off the national holiday, H3 Wines is partnering with Seattle-based artist Anna Sutherland for a selection of red wines suitable for any and every style. Inspired by fusing the worlds of fashion and wine, the collaboration comprises six bottles—each designed for a unique style. Perhaps you’re The Confident Classic type who prefers a LBD with your glass of Cab. Or, perhaps, you opt for the laid back, athleisure-inspired aesthetic of The Casual Cool. Your favorite holiday has never been simpler to celebrate! Order yours at Drizly, Wine.com, Vivino, Target, Walmart and more!

Sam Edelman launches first branded scent

Set to launch on September 15, the Sam Edelman brand is paving its way into the fragrance department with the release of its first-ever fragrance. Dubbed “Signature by Sam Edelman,” the fragrance will be a tasty addition to the brand’s ready to wear, footwear, and accessories offerings. Come launch date, customers can purchase the scent, which will retail from $68 to $100, on the brand’s website and at Macy’s locations.

Brooklyn moms on the hunt for a hunk!

Channing Tatum never lost his mojo—and these moms can attest! A local Williamsburg mom group chat was buzzing away this weekend, as per PageSix, as Brooklyn moms were conspiring to locate Magic Mike himself while he was in town visiting rumored boo Zoë Kravitz. After a search and rescue party was established, BK moms split up to tag-team the task. To complete said mission and spotted the couple of the moment, one mom even admitted she “almost threw [her] baby at them as a conversation starter.” Fair! The duo, who have been sighted on coffee dates, bike rides, and strolls around the neighborhood, first linked up back in January and have been sparking dating rumors since. Obsessed!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.