Read your daily dose of chic intel right here…

Uniqlo+J drops new spring collection

Jil Sander (the designer herself, not the label) is returning to Uniqlo with a brand new collaboration. Launching today, the Uniqlo+J Spring Summer 2021 collection is inspired by the sophistication and “fresh start” of spring. In signature Sander style (say that five times fast!), all of the pieces are minimalist and architectural. The collection’s palette of black, navy, and light purple covers sweaters, suiting, jackets, and relaxed separates, with a healthy dose of ’90s chic. Plus, with prices ranging from $99-$200, they’re also super affordable! BRB, we’ll be shopping for our new spring wardrobes on Uniqlo’s website.

MEL Magazine and Dollar Shave Club part ways

MEL Magazine and Dollar Shave Club have terminated their partnership, according to a Twitter thread posted by EIC Josh Schollmeyer through MEL’s account today. The men’s lifestyle website and the massive shaving brand are set to end their financial relationship in exactly two months, following six years of working together. Schollmeyer also announced that MEL has halted publishing as of yesterday, and is focusing on finding a new owner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEL Magazine (@wearemel)

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke launch The OC podcast

Aughts nostalgia is all the rage right now, and that includes the era’s affinity for teen dramas. It’s only fitting, then, that one of the best—The OC, created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage—is making a comeback this year. But it’s not a televised reboot; rather two of the soapy show’s main stars, Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke (AKA Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper), are hosting a podcast based on the drama, according to British Vogue. Aptly titled “Welcome to the OC, Bitches!,” each episode of the podcast will break down an episode of the show—and, according to Bilson, former cast members, writers, and more will also make guest appearances. You can bet we’ll be listening with frappuccinos in hand!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Britney Spears shout each other out on Twitter

In the latest Britney Spears news, the pop star has mentioned several women who inspire her on Twitter. “These are the women who have truly inspired my life,” Brit posted, along with a string of emojis. Among those tagged was Sarah Jessica Parker, who was quick to respond with an equally supportive message. “Thank you dear @britneyspears. I think you know how I feel about you. For a long time. Sending all my best and touched that you included me to be companion,” Parker tweeted, along with her signature “X, SJ.” Both have garnered thousands of likes, and fans couldn’t help but wonder what SJP meant—if the comments section is any indication. Could Britney have a guest role in the SATC revival? Are the pair secretly BFFs? Or, was SJP’s reply simply common courtesy? Regardless, we’re chalking the exchange up to women supporting women as of right now. It is Women’s History Month, after all!

Thank you dear @britneyspears

I think you know how I feel about you. For a long time. Sending all my best and touched that you included me to be companion. X, SJ — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) March 24, 2021

The PR Net Launches BIPOC Mentorship Program

The PR Net has launched a BIPOC mentorship program for students and recent grads in marketing/comms. The 12 week program starts in early April with one on one mentorships from industry leaders in various practice areas. Mentors include Anu Rao, vice president of communications, Moet Hennessy, Danielle Bias, director of communications, Whitney Museum of American Art, Sade Teyibo, director of communications, Kering, Brittney Escovedo, founder, Beyond8, Akbar Hamid, founder & CEO, 5th Column, Joseph Cephas, senior vice president, Novità Communications, Chanel Cathey, founder & CEO, CJC Insights, Byron Cordero, principal, Cordero Consulting, Martin Solorzano, founder & CEO, StaffedInc, Kiwan Anderson, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Nike Communications and Iman Jefferson, East Coast communications lead, General Motors. Click HERE for more info.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.