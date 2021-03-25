I Want To Live In The New Janessa Leoné Store!

If the pandemic has debunked any commonly believed statement it’s that brick and mortar retail is not over. Indeed, the store openings we’ve seen in the past few months have proved that experiential shopping and being able to physically discover a brand is more sought-after than ever before. Case in point: The Edit by Janessa Leoné in the L.A. neighborhood of Culver City. Merging cutting edge interior design with the eponymous designer’s must-have accessories in one sustainably-minded and airy Scandi chic-meets-Cali cool space? You had us at hello.

The 1,000-sq-foot premise was designed by Lynsey Grieve, who paid specific attention to the changes in consumer shopping habits as we navigate the post-pandemic world. As such, Grieve and Leoné wanted a minimalist setting that paid attention to functionality, flow, productivity, space, wellbeing, and a positive outlook.

Sustainability remains a top focus for the brand (as evidenced by its packaging, materials sourcing, and production) and this came through in the flagship store redesign too. Recycled concrete was used for the plaster and local family-owned businesses and contractors, many of whom have been affected by the pandemic, were enlisted to work on the project. In keeping with the brand’s values, the space was purposefully designed to match the product offerings: organic materials, and everything left a little raw, unrefined, and not too precious.

Another highlight of the store is the exclusive launch of a brand new chair from the celebrated female furniture and interior designer, Sara Karkenny. Called The De Luca chair, handmade in California, comes in either Italian Boucle ($5,500) or Performance Boucle ($3,300), in two wood options (Solid Espresso Oak and Solid Walnut). Complimenting this new design in the store are cult pieces like the Knitting chair by Danish designer Ib Kofod- Larsen and a Reform chair from L.A.-based Stahl and Band. Further furnishings and fabrics are all warm, soft, tactile, inviting, and welcoming—seeing as the goal is to make the store a go-to cultural and community destination for Angelinos and tourists alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A N E S S A L E O N É (@janessaleone)

Leoné ultimately wants to place a spotlight on women-owned local and international businesses too, and will offer a curated selection of handmade and small batch items at her store. These include Lithuanian brand Bonjour Candles, Copenhagen-based Makers Journals, pieces by SoCal ceramicist Sophie Ruiz, and a soon-to-launch wool sweater from her own wool program in partnership with a sustainable, bio-dynamic, soil regenerating farm coop in Oregon.

In her own words, she said, “I think that people are craving in-store experiences, I know I am. I want to feel and experience and take home new discoveries, and have the memory of where I was when I bought it and all the sensory details and emotions that come with that.”

We approve!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.