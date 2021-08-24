Allure Promotes Jessica Cruel To Editor in Chief

Condé Nast has named Jessica Cruel the new editor in chief of Allure. She replaces Michelle Lee, who is moving to Netflix’s marketing team as the new VP of editorial and publishing. Cruel joined the title in 2019, first as features director and, more recently, was appointed the title’s content director. Cruel also led The Melanin Edit, a new Allure platform exploring all things relating to Black beauty, skincare and wellness. She served as deputy beauty director at Refinery29, and has also held editorial roles at SELF, PopSugar, and New York magazine.

“I am so thrilled that Jessica is Allure’s new editor-in-chief,” Anna Wintour, global editorial director, Vogue, and chief content officer, Condé Nast said today in a release. “It is no small feat to follow in Michelle Lee’s footsteps, but I have no doubt that Jessica can do just that — she is a natural leader and a brilliant journalist, and she exudes a positive energy that is felt by all those lucky enough to work with her.”

“As a long-time beauty editor, working at Allure is a dream. It has always served as an unparalleled source of beauty journalism, as well as my personal moodboard and shopping guide,” said Cruel. “I am thrilled to shepherd Allure through the next chapter — one focused on making industry-wide impact, spotlighting the many communities that use beauty as a form of self-expression, and celebrating how these practices connect us all.”

She begins her role on September 8th.

