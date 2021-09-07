It’s T-2 Days Until The SUPIMA Contest! Here’s How To Watch The Show In Real Time

Mark your cals, fashion fans! The SUPIMA design contest is just days away. Taking place this Thursday in-person at 608 Fifth, aka the new home of NYFW on Fifth Avenue, super stylist Law Roach will once again host the next-gen design talent search. Here’s how to tune in!

The 14th annual contest, in which design students from around the country compete for a grand prize of $10,000 and a money-can’t-buy introduction into the industry, will see six finalists showcase their eveningwear capsule collections which they created with SUPIMA cotton fabrics. The action kicks off live via the SUPIMA website and Instagram from 11AM EST on 9/9—so set your alarms accordingly.

Roach will be joined on the day by an esteemed panel of judges, including Nicola Formichetti, Fern Mallis, Edward Barsamian, Luke Meagher, Kelly Augustine, Godfrey Deeny, The Daily’s Freya Drohan, Gianluca Longo, Emilia Petrarca, Avril Graham, Claire Thomson Jonville, Rajni Jacques, Maria Bernad, Tyler McCall, Tati Cotliar, Shibon Kennedy, and the competition’s 2016 SDC winner, Jeffrey Taylor. Designer Bibhu Mohapatra will also join the SDC for his seventh year as mentor to the finalists.

The finalists are Cat Pfingst of Drexel University, Jiarui Cai of Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, Yitao Li of Fashion Institute of Technology, Alana Tolliver of Kent State University, Yuki Xu of Rhode Island School of Design, and Bora Kim of School of Art Institute of Chicago.

“Given some of the challenges we are still facing, we are so proud of this year’s group of finalists.” Buxton Midyette, VP of marketing and promotions for SUPIMA says. “They are all extremely talented and have been able to embrace the true meaning of the SDC with their creativity and innovation. After last year’s shift to a completely virtual format, we are thrilled to announce that we will be showing live once again.”

We can’t wait!

