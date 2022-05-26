It’s Officially Summer………Because The Daily Summer’s MDW Issue Lands Today!

Time to start booking your seats on the LIRR, Jitney, or Blade: Memorial Day Weekend is just around the corner. And now that our premiere issue of the Daily Summer has landed, we can officially herald the arrival of our favorite season. Here’s what’s inside the mag—but don’t just take our word for it, grab your copy at the usual distribution points Out East ASAP.

We revisit our star-studded Fashion Los Angeles Awards, which took place last month (how times flies!). Indeed, you’ll notice our cover stars are lovebirds Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who were in attendance on the night to present awards to their respective super stylists, Adam Ballheim and Maeve Reilly. Post-event, the Daily’s chief content officer, Eddie Roche, caught up with Colson Baker, aka MGK, about where his career has taken him since they first met at a Hamptons dinner many years before. Full circle!

Inside the glossy, you’ll also find a tell-all interview with actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell, a run down of this season’s best campaigns (Precious, Irina, Barbara, Kaia, Shanina!), and an overview of new eateries, services, and hotspots on the East End. Not to mention, haute fashion and chic al fresco entertaining tips. Happy shopping to all!

Plus! We check in with power brokers Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun to hear about a once in a lifetime waterfront property that just hit the market in East Hampton, sitting pretty at one of the most desirable addresses in the world. Don’t miss the intel ahead of your next dinner party! Here’s to a wonderful season, we hope you love it.

Read the issue, below: