Bella Hadid’s Go-to Facial Workout Just Opened On The UES

We can’t resist a supermodel-approved rec, so when Bella Hadid shared the secret to her enviable bone structure, we immediately took note. Hadid, who suffers from Lyme disease, said that FaceGym is her solution for easing tension and pain, all while restoring a glow.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old told her 35 million followers, “Not [an] ad, just a true shoutout to my girl Madalaina Conti. She’s the only one I let touch my face and helps me so fcking much with the pain in my jaw and any skin problems I ever have. Lymph drainage helps the body detox which helps w the crazy inflammation/puffiness I get from my Lyme. It really helps me. She’s a boss, so sweet and has magic hands! Thank u Queen!”

FaceGym, which counts Karlie Kloss, Irina Shayk, and Meghan Markle among its fans, has just opened up its fourth NYC location—its first new studio opening during the pandemic. Now, Upper East Siders can, safely, have their complexions lifted, sculpted, toned, and tightened with the studio’s range of signature face-chiseling workouts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FACEGYM (@facegym)

New hygiene measures and precautions have also been put in place accordingly, including the development of a new sanitation and hygiene policy, STUDIOSAFE, as well as COVID-compliant features and procedures. Think: sanitization stations throughout the studio, plexi dividers at check-in, and a partnership with Finsen Tech to supply the studio with automated UVC disinfection.

Not in NYC? Never fear. FaceGym launched online workouts this year, at $70 per person. Cheekbones are in sight!

