Inside The Growing Popularity of Bluejay e-bikes

The popularity of electric bikes is unmistakable, but Jennifer Cohen Bogan saw a gap in the market for wheels with serious style. She created Bluejay e-bikes, and they’ve taken off like gangbusters with Meghan and Harry, the Kardashians, and Melissa McCarthy riding the wave. Bogan tells The Daily Summer how she’s reinventing the wheel.

How was Bluejay Electric Bikes born?

It all started when I rode an electric bike for the first time—that feeling of freedom, of pure joy. A light bulb went off everybody should be enjoying this experience. I felt compelled to bring this to a broader audience. I started one step at a time, did a ton of research, checked out bikes in various stores, test-rode a ton of them, and what I discovered was that there was a huge disconnect with what the e-bike market offered, especially in terms of the aesthetic and what you would see as a traditional Dutch cruiser. I kept thinking that this is truly a relevant product, and that it’s a lifestyle. I started imagining it, executing it, and then I brought it to life!

Why is the brand called Bluejay?

The name came to me when I was thinking about something beautiful that flies, which is the essence of a Bluejay electric bicycle.

How did the pandemic impact your growth?

The pandemic increased demand for all bicycles when people were unable to travel and looking for ways to enjoy their own neighborhoods. It created a resurgence in bike-riding interest, which was great! The downside of this was increased lead times and supply challenges, so we were out of stock for a long time. It’s exciting to actually have bikes to sell that we can ship to you within a week this season.

Are you marketing Bluejay as an e-bike for the fashion crowd?

It’s for anyone with a sense of nostalgic style and quality who doesn’t want the same basic options as everyone else. I notice we have a lot of interior designer clients, too!

What are some accessories that people can add?

We have so many fun accessories and will continue to add more—kid seats, kid and pet trailers, Nantucket wicker baskets, cell phone holders, drink holders, locks, helmets, and speakers. We are launching some new Baba Tree African hand-woven pannier baskets. Bluejay is all about the accessories. I mean, I wouldn’t want people to choose driving their car over riding a Bluejay just to have a place to put their coffee. We can do that, too!

You’ve been getting some great press for the bikes. What have you been the highlights?

Wow, it’s hard to choose as the reaction has been incredible. I have to say I wasn’t expecting to land goop or Vogue in our first season, and Forbes has been an incredible supporter. Seeing our bikes ridden by everyone from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex [Meghan and Harry] to the Kardashians, Melissa McCarthy, and many more have been real pinch-me-moments.

Tell us about the Sport model.

The Sport model is our ultra powerful, 28 mph version with an all-road tire. While the Premiere Edition model gets oohs and ahhs for its cruiser style, smooth-ride feel, and accessible step-through frame for all riding levels, the Sport was designed specifically for those who want to take their adventures up a notch. My husband and all his friends are obsessed, and so are many of my female friends who like to ride. It has all the same practical features as the Premiere, racks that hold a ton, lights and bells included, along with vintage good looks.

Where can people test-drive the bikes?

We are sold at Rotations Bicycle Center in Southampton. We’re also expanding our locations and can ship anywhere in the country. You can check out the retailers page on our website at bluejaybikes.com.

What are the health perks from going on a bike ride?

There are so many studies that demonstrate long-term health data for those who ride bikes. People often wonder if they’ll get the health benefits from an e-bike and I tell them, absolutely. You will ride it much more than a regular bike, and you always have options on how much of the pedal-assist you use. What you won’t have is any excuses, like that one hill!