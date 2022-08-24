How The HALO Foundation Is Helping Children Around The World

For those who haven’t heard of it, what does HALO do?

HALO is the foundation of a family for children without one. We provide housing, healing, and education to at- risk and homeless youth around the world.

Why is the foundation called HALO?

HALO stands for Helping Art Liberate Orphans. As you can imagine, the youth we serve suffer from trauma, neglect, and abuse. Therapeutic art has been an incredible tool for our kids to use for expression, to heal from their pasts, understand their present, and set goals for their futures.

What have the goals been for you to help children?

Our goals are to give children the foundation of a family. This means exposing them to and teaching them about life skills, ranging from how to make a bed to how to successfully do a job interview. Our programs meet basic needs to long-term needs.

Why are you personally connected to helping kids?

When I was right out of college, I did a mission trip in Honduras for six months. I met a 6-year-old named Daisy who was living on the streets, begging me for water. I knew in that moment that my life had changed, and I knew my calling was to help kids like her.

Why do you think people can relate to HALO?

I think people can relate to the mission of HALO. Everyone needs and deserves a family, and all of us have something to give. You may have an aunt or a neighbor who taught you a skill that impacted your life.

You got a boost from Oprah Winfrey. How did the O factor help you?

Oprah’s support has been helpful from behind the scenes to helping us get the word out about our work. We’re grateful to have her as a mentor and as a voice committed to helping children who are in the greatest need.