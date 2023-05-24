Dua Lipa is undoubtedly the doll of the moment. Cementing her status as fashion’s favorite pop star—sandwiched nicely in between her co-chairing of the Met Gala and her turn in the new Barbie flick this July—Lipa was selected to co-design a seasonal capsule with Versace. Said offering of 40 looks which were infused with distinct Dua-isms (count how many instances of her favorite butterfly motif you see!) paraded down the runway in Cannes last night. Without further ado, let’s dive into La Vacanza.

Lipa was given full access to the Versace vault, which led to reinterpretations of house hits. (Versace notes that it’s the first time a collaboration of this type has ever been executed.) First and foremost, the jumping off point was summer joy, which lent itself nicely to printed bikinis and chill sarongs, corsets that cinched, beach club-to-dance floor-ready mini dresses, relaxed suiting in ice cream shades, metallic dresses and co-ords that would look at home on any ’90s supermodel, as well as a comprehensive offering for ‘Mister Lipa’ in the form of fluid tailoring and a polka dot separate or two.

Garments from the Versace Fall Winter ’92 and Spring Summer ’95 collections proved to be particularly inspiring, as did Versace’s most seminal moment—that Liz Hurley gown from 1994, which still informs red carpet looks for the brand to date…case in point: Stella Maxwell’s pewter safety-pinned frock she wore on the Croisette just a few days ago.

Like what ya see? Great—it’s available now. Peruse the looks, below—and scroll to the bottom to see what A listers were in attendance to support.

Peep the front row!

All images: Courtesy

