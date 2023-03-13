Inside Charlotte Bickley’s Trip To Texas With Vivrelle & Four Seasons Houston

Charlotte Bickley here—editor at large at The Daily! I made my way down to Houston, Texas with Vivrelle last week to celebrate the company’s new partnership with the Four Seasons Houston hotel. While many are likely familiar with Four Seasons hotels around the world, Vivrelle, however, might be something that’s not yet on your radar. For those of you who don’t know what Vivrelle is, I’m here to tell you all about it…

Founded in September 2018 by newlyweds Blake and Wayne Geffen, Vivrelle is a first-of-its-kind membership club that provides access to a shared closet of coveted designer handbags, jewelry, and diamonds for a monthly membership fee. With a dedication to making luxury accessories fun, flexible, affordable, and sustainable, Vivrelle provides members with the ability to borrow items with no return date. The partnership of FS Houston x Vivrelle comes on the heels of Vivrelle’s closure of its Series B funding round which included participatory investments from all our favorite fashion girls, like Nina Dobrev, Lily Collins, and Morgan Stewart McGraw.

Having been a member myself since 2018, I can confidently say that Vivrelle is probably the best thing to ever happen to my closet and wallet. The inventory is always so current and amazing, plus they have a gorgeous showroom designed by Hillary Matt interiors right in NYC so you can even go pick out your items in person. The membership also has more perks, like discounts to retailers such as Shopbop, Dr. Dennis Gross, and Stephanie Gottlieb, to name a few.

The newest perk on that list is the partnership available at the Four Seasons in Houston, Texas, and the Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles. The partnership provides Houston hotel guests with complimentary access to Vivrelle’s closet of accessories from brands including Prada, Gucci, Dior, and more, regardless of their membership status.

Furthermore, guests of Four Seasons Hotel Houston have the option to borrow Vivrelle’s luxury accessories during their stay, free of charge. Similar to a courtesy car, Four Seasons hotel guests can borrow items available on property throughout their stay, regardless of membership status. Guests can swap out styles throughout the duration of their stay or sign up on-site and borrow from the larger Vivrelle closet, providing the ultimate flexibility for luxury vacationers. Additionally, as an extension of the partnership, Vivrelle members will receive exclusive rates at Four Seasons Hotel Houston.

“Four Seasons is a like-minded partner that we have always admired and loved,” says Blake Geffen, co-founder of Vivrelle. “We are thrilled to be partnering with select properties and are eager to grow the relationship with The Four Seasons. Our brands have a shared affinity for providing a luxury experience rooted in convenience, care, and customers first. This partnership will expand our reach across the country, and we’re excited for this new era of accessory accessibility in today’s travel and luxury landscape.”

Having been at the FS Houston last week, I got to enjoy the transformed hotel, which recently went through a multi-year, multi-million-dollar enhancement so I could experience how the Vivrelle perk would work. Right in the hotel lobby next to the new Krigler boutique, you’ll see the Vivrelle display with all the chic bags you can choose from. The hotel also just welcomed two new restaurants, Toro Toro and Bayou & Bottle. Toro Toro, located on the third floor of the hotel, is Richard Sandoval’s Pan-Latin steakhouse. The meal was incredible offering a mix of seafood, sushi, and steak. Bayou & Bottle is the acclaimed bourbon concept, located right in the lobby of the hotel. Prior to our dinner we did a tasting of the Garrison Brothers bourbon, which was super fun! Also within the hotel is Bandista, a cocktail laboratory with very unique options. Besides the food and beverage hits, the hotel offers an incredible gym, pool, and spa—where I had a great hot stone massage and enjoyed the amenities pre-massage. And lastly the hotel offers Top Golf Swing Suites, the immersive virtual entertainment experience. Our last activity of the trip was hosted here and it was a great finish to the trip.

“Offering exclusive access to Vivrelle’s shared closet of luxury accessories is an exciting and innovative way to enhance our guest experience,” says Tom Segesta, general manager at Four Seasons Hotel Houston. “We see this partnership a perfect fit, further defining Four Seasons Hotel Houston as the place where urban elegance and southern charm collide.”

Make sure to plan a trip to the Four Seasons Houston to enjoy the perks of the hotel and Vivrelle and also be sure to check out Vivrelles membership offerings.

