Get To Know Some Of The Chicsters On Our Hamptons Most Stylish List!

We’ve been watching you! The Daily Summer’s annual list of the chicest of the chic is here. Whose style have we been loving? Read on!

Carolyn Murphy



Personal style philosophy: Keep it effortless, classic, and choose quality over quantity.

Style icon? My style icons include Lauren Hutton, Lee Radziwill, Carolyn Bessette, and Anjelica Huston.

What’s the best piece of fashion advice you’ve ever received?

Calvin Klein and Carolyn Bessette told me to embrace being the “all-American,” to stop dying my hair colors and stay blonde, and that if I wanted to wear vintage Levi’s every day, I should with a Manolo kitten heel, of course.

You’ve recently collaborated on a collection with ADEAM. What inspired it?

The collection was inspired by the nature in Japan, the colors, the textures, as well as vintage pieces from my own wardrobe. I wanted the pieces to be feminine, wearable, and timeless. The collection is sustainable.

What fabrics did you work with? We worked with organic cottons and natural dyes, farms and factories that have existed in Japan for many generations. The focus on sustainability in the collection includes recycled sheer cupro, biomass cotton linen, organic cotton denim, eco-jersey, recycled cotton cashmere, as well as eco tex-rayon, which uses a process to reduce carbon dioxide and water pollution by half.

Charlotte Bickley

Favorite new designers

I’m currently obsessed with Eli Mizrahi, who is creative director of Mônot. The dresses are so uniquely sexy and self-expressive. I’m obsessed! I’m also still a big fan of Christopher Esber. I love all his designs.

Who taught you about fashion?

Fashion definitely runs in my family, but I say I inherited my sense of style from my mom. She always taught me to be chic, but always keep it classy. My dad, having worked in the industry for 25-plus years, taught me a lot about the business side of fashion, which I really value.

What luxury brand were you obsessed with as a teenager?

I’ve always been obsessed with Chanel. I’d want to borrow my mom’s bags growing up.

What celeb has the best style?

Elsa Hosk or Hailey Bieber. What was the first fashion show you ever attended? Hervé Léger for Fashion Week at Lincoln Square. It was so fun for me!

What designer would you most like to meet?

I’d love to meet Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini, the designers of The Attico. I love their designs so much and would love to pick their brains!

Teddy Quinlivan

Personal style philosophy:

Just because you’re ugly doesn’t mean you can’t have great style.

Favorite brands:

Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière, Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquière, vintage Roberto Cavalli, Gucci by Tom Ford, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, old (before 2015) Prada, Are You Am I, Paco Rabanne, and Vivienne Westwood.

Favorite new brand:

It’s not a new brand, but I’ve been loving Courrèges by Nicolas Di Felice.

What was your first piece of luxury fashion?

I must have been at middle school. I thrifted some Prada mini shorts from a consignment shop in my hometown and it was a huge deal for me.

Style icon:

Kate Moss.

Must-have summer accessory:

A hot boyfriend or maybe a couple hot boyfriends.

You’d never be caught dead wearing:

Alexander Wang.

Jessica Wang

Style philosophy:

It’s all about how you feel in your clothes, so it’s important to choose pieces that boost your confidence. Know what you like and what looks good on you, but at the same time, don’t shy away from garments with bold patterns or silhouettes. Branching out of your comfort zone is what helps you find your style.

Favorite brands:

Versace and Roberto Cavalli are two of my favorite brands. All their pieces are so bold and empowering; each collection never fails to surprise me. Hermès is also one of my favorite brands, as it truly is the emblem of quintessential, elegant, and timeless fashion.

Favorite new brand:

I love KNWLS, which is a brand with high energy that merges elements of lingerie and eveningwear, ultimately creating an electrifying aesthetic. I look forward to adding some of their pieces to my collection!

What’s your favorite item in your closet?

I can’t wait to wear my new Mert Knit dress from Cult Gaia. It’s structured with fun side slits and knit covered rings; this silhouette is sensual and perfect for summer.

Best fashion advice:

There’s nothing a heel can’t solve. I think that every woman needs a platform heel, as those extra inches will add that extra inch of confidence that you may need to strut around.

Who is your style icon?

Rihanna is the ultimate style icon who never fails to deliver. Whether she’s wearing something more edgy or glamorous, she has a unique talent of expressing herself through bold silhouettes on any occasion. Her pregnancy outfits were iconic, not to mention, it showed that no matter what stage you’re at in life, you can still be fashionable.

Must-have summer accessory:

A fun bathing suit is a musthave. I love RoomSERVICE888’s gold bikini. It’s edgy, and the metallic undertone can accentuate your tan. Large shield sunglasses are also a must-have for the season, as they help elevate the most simple outfits.

You’d never be caught dead wearing:

I’m pretty sure you’ll never see me sporting a pair of Crocs. Even if they collaborated with Balenciaga, it’s a no for me.

Summer uniform:

I would say that my summer uniform is simple, versatile yet vogue. You’ll probably see me wearing Orseund Iris’s tube tank crop top, which, thanks to the decorative underwire design detail, stands out from your typical top. I would pair this with my favorite Maison Margiela denim jeans and AGL sneakers, which are my go-to. To finalize the look, I would accessorize with Bottega Veneta’s mini Jodie bag in a fun colorful shade and, of course, SPF on top of it all.

Jessie Loeffler Randall

What’s your favorite new brand?

My friend Alessandra Brunialti started a line called Marea. She hand-dyes all the pieces in East Hampton and she creates the most beautiful color combos.

Where’s your favorite place to go and get really dressed up?

I love getting dressed up! Sometimes I’ll go to a party and wear something over the top, like this big poofy dress I own that I may wear to a party at Wölffer this summer. But mostly I’m going to be wearing a mix of dressy and casual, a lot of stuff from our new RTW launch.

Best gift you’ve been given?

My friend Lindsey Julia Boyd, who has a place in Shelter Island, gave me a beautiful pavé charm with my kids’ initials from her jewelry line, Rondel. It’s so special.

What are your favorite Hamptons retailers?

I love Clic, especially its home store. Lazy Point Variety is amazing for unique finds, and I like the mix at Warm, too. And I cannot go in the East Hampton parking lot without a stop at Gubbins.

Whose style do you adore?

I love Ramya Giangola’s style. I’m obsessed!

MoAnA Luu

Personal style philosophy:

Life is a runway. Your look is a statement about who you are. I love chic, vibrant, and comfortable clothes.

Favorite brands:

Jacquemus, The Attico, Stella Jean, David Koma, Amina Muaddi, and Cult Gaia.

Favorite new brand:

Aliétte NY by Jason Rembert.

Best fashion advice:

From my mother, who said, “Have fun with your look, mix and match colors, and wear playful patterns.”

Style icon:

Grace Jones. She is a fashion and cultural icon. I love how she explores the intersection of fashion and art.

Must-have summer accessory:

My shell anklet, bought on a beach in Martinique.

You’d never be caught dead wearing:

Boring clothes.

Summer uniform:

My MANLUU signature monogram tie and dye bucket hat matching with an oversize tank top and slides. The perfect combo to go to Cooper’s Beach.

Victor Cruz

Personal style philosophy:

Find my fit and work around that. Don’t be afraid to take risks.

Favorite brands:

Aimé Leon Dore, Sacai, Bode, Kith, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Fear of God, and Daily Paper.

Favorite new brand:

Denim Tears.

Best fashion advice:

If you feel good about what you’re wearing, then nothing else matters.

Style icon:

James Bond.

Must-have summer accessory:

Bottega Veneta sunglasses.

You’d never be caught dead wearing:

Thong sandals.

Summer uniform:

Silk shirts and print shorts.

Johannes Huebl

Personal style philosophy:

Style is not how you dress, but how you live. It’s part of a lifestyle, and it’s personal. You need to develop a signature, and always be original and true to yourself. Avoid trends and fads. Be comfortable in your own skin and cognizant of your size and color.

Favorite brands:

Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli.

Favorite new brand:

Applied Art Forms.

Best fashion advice:

Find a tailor. Style icon?: I never had a style icon, but I liked Alain Delon’s, Jean-Paul Belmondo’s, and Gianni Agnelli’s laissez-faire.

You’d never be caught dead wearing:

Leather trousers, socks with sandals, or a Speedo!

Who have you been collaborating with lately?

I just launched my shoe collaboration with Fratelli Rossetti, available online, as well as in the Madison Avenue store. More fun news is coming mid-summer!

Plus! See who else made the list, and read the annual Hamptons Most Stylish issue below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.