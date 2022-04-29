Inside The Daily’s Floral-filled Springtime Fling With Hamilton Jewelers In Princeton

2022 is a major year for Hamilton Jewelers: the Princeton-based luxury multi-brand jewelry retailer is blowing out 110 candles on the proverbial cake, and boy does it have lots of fun planned to celebrate. To kick things off, The Daily hotfooted it to the picturesque New Jersey town to discover more about some of the covetable brands involved in this weekend’s ‘Springtime in Princeton’ jewelry trunk show.

Upon arrival for the VIP preview, guests stepped through the smile-inducing floral arch that now decorates the boutique’s facade. Inside, attendees learned more about Hamilton’s best-selling brands, including dinh van, Goshwara, Ippolita, Marli, Mizuki, Netali Nissim, Repossi, Roberto Coin, Rondel, Temple St. Clair, Vhernier, and Walters Faith—and taking them for a test drive, of course.

Content creators Yayis Cantu, Charlotte Bickley, Sophie Sumner, Melissa Vale, Katya Tolstova, and Dileiny Rodriguez Baron were treated to a day trip to learn more about the fourth-generation, family-ran brand, which included a store visit to try on the aforementioned dazzling diamonds, Champagne, rosé, and macarons, and a photo shoot, followed by an intimate luncheon in the pretty surroundings of Kristine’s in Princeton.

The ‘Springtime in Princeton’ event continues throughout the weekend, with a portion of proceeds being directed to

Homefront, an organization that helps families break the cycle of poverty. Speaking about ushering in the sunnier season with a celebration, Anne Russell, EVP of Hamilton Jewelers, said: “The spring season always breathes new life into Princeton and our store, and we thought it would be fun to add to the beauty of that with new jewels and striking visuals. We’ve got an installation that will literally stop people in their tracks and hopefully encourage a peek into the Hamilton Jewelers universe and our incredible jewelry collections.”

Take a peek at the chic happenings, below.

All images: Jonathan Paul

