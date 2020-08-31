Industry Intel: The 5 Best Fashion Long Reads of the Weekend

Wondering what’s happening in the world of fashion, influencers, beauty, and culture? Let our weekly round-up of industry deep dives be your cheat sheet.

1. The State of the September Issue: Business as Usual or a New Normal? (BoF)

Alexandra Mondalek and Daphne Miller conduct an analysis into how editors are balancing expectations for celebrity-focused covers with pressing sociopolitical issues that also need to be addressed.

This year's September fashion covers look a bit different. Editors like @laurabrown99 + Hanya Yanagihara talked to me about how they're balancing advertiser credits + editorial responsibility. The results speak for themselves. My latest for @BoF https://t.co/QXNpxHZFZP — Alexandra Mondalek (@amondalek) August 31, 2020

2. Back to School with Mario Dedivanovic (The New Yorker)

An incredibly meticulous profile of the world-renowned makeup artist, written by Rachel Syme.

Good morning! For the Style issue of @NewYorker I followed around a makeup artist for a year – what started as a tale about celebrity faces became one about the history of Sephora, obsessive attention to detail, and the beauty biz navigating the pandemic https://t.co/WfWIay4mOT — rachel syme (@rachsyme) August 31, 2020

3. Fashion Advertisers Rediscover Black Models (the New York Times)

Ruth LaFerla analyzes fashion brands’ casting decisions, and motives, since worldwide protests called for more diversity and inclusion.

"Brands are heeding the call, even if their motives are sometimes open to question." Fashion Advertisers Rediscover Black Models https://t.co/QQGo7jKph5 — Marcus K. Dowling (@marcuskdowling) August 31, 2020

4. Strength in Numbers: Meet 67 People Who Make Fashion Happen (Vogue)

For its hope-themed September issue, the magazine photographed and profiled fashion’s unsung heroes— the people who work behind the scenes of the industry—in pieces from the Fall 2020 collections.

As part of our September issue, Vogue salutes fashion’s unsung heroes: assistants, store clerks, personal shoppers, tailors, students, set designers, and dozens of others who make fashion happen. #ItTakesAnIndustry https://t.co/Kk1F6Zhj6a — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 31, 2020

5. Fashion’s Racial Reckoning (The Washington Post)

Fashion industry executives and key decision makers say they are committed to being more inclusive. Robin Ghivan assesses how we will measure their efforts.

"Creating an inclusive culture is a high hurdle, and knowing when a company has cleared it is, in many ways, subjective. How will the fashion industry know when it has succeeded?" https://t.co/NHnTh5joYl — Robin Givhan (@RobinGivhan) August 31, 2020

