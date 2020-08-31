Chic Report

Industry Intel: The 5 Best Fashion Long Reads of the Weekend

by Freya Drohan
Wondering what’s happening in the world of fashion, influencers, beauty, and culture? Let our weekly round-up of industry deep dives be your cheat sheet.

1. The State of the September Issue: Business as Usual or a New Normal? (BoF)

Alexandra Mondalek and Daphne Miller conduct an analysis into how editors are balancing expectations for celebrity-focused covers with pressing sociopolitical issues that also need to be addressed.

2. Back to School with Mario Dedivanovic (The New Yorker

An incredibly meticulous profile of the world-renowned makeup artist, written by Rachel Syme.

3. Fashion Advertisers Rediscover Black Models (the New York Times

Ruth LaFerla analyzes fashion brands’ casting decisions, and motives, since worldwide protests called for more diversity and inclusion.

4. Strength in Numbers: Meet 67 People Who Make Fashion Happen (Vogue

For its hope-themed September issue, the magazine photographed and profiled fashion’s unsung heroes— the people who work behind the scenes of the industry—in pieces from the Fall 2020 collections.

5. Fashion’s Racial Reckoning (The Washington Post)

Fashion industry executives and key decision makers say they are committed to being more inclusive. Robin Ghivan assesses how we will measure their efforts.

