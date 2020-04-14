10 Chic Tiger Print Pieces That Will Make You Feel Like the “King” of Quarantine

The Tiger King obsession continues! With Netflix releasing a much-desired additional episode of the show, viewers are not letting up on their big cat fandom. But fashion was already ahead of the feline trend with tiger prints popping up on the Spring runways from Dries Van Noten, Gucci, and more.

While the looks in the documentary have their own flare, it takes an Exotic personality to pull them off, so we suggest opting for these chic items instead for a classy interpretation of the season’s hottest print! And if you’re feeling philanthropic or just want to know more about what Tiger King didn’t cover, visit the World Wildlife Fund for details.

1. DRIES VAN NOTEN Tiger Print Short, $660



2. DOROTHY PERKINS Brown Tiger Print Scarf, $11



3. ALEXANDRE BIRMAN Vicky Tiger Calf Hair Sandals, $276



4. VERSACE Tropical Tiger Mini Print Dress, $795



5. MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION Monogramme Tiger Calf Hair Shoulder Bag, $763



6. ADAM LIPPES Tiger Stripe Trench Coat, $2,495



7. MES DESMOISELLES Butan Tiger Print Cotton Voile Wide-Leg Pants, $220



8. TOPSHOP Tiger Print Calf Hair Skinny Belt, $18

9. RACHEL COMEY Variance Tiger Print Linen Top, $62



10. MARA HOFFMAN + NET SUSTAIN Emma Tiger Print Swimsuit, $290



