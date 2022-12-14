Stars Join Tod’s & Derek Blasberg To Celebrate In Quintessential Italian Style

Buona Sera! Last night in Soho, guests were transported momentarily to ‘the boot,’ thanks to Tod’s. Alongside Derek Blasberg, the Italian luxury brand took over Lafayette’s beloved peach-hued eatery Sant Ambroeus for an event dedicated to celebrating all things Italian and the launch of Tod’s new coffee table tome, Aria d’Italia.

The book, which guests received on the night alongside personalized leather bookmarks, serves as an ode to the country’s heritage, craftsmanship, scenic beauty, food culture, and sought-after lifestyle. ‘La Dolce Vita,’ if you will! Through eight chapters, Aria d’Italia explores the changing nature of Italy thanks to a new cosmopolitan generation, with stories told via young talents from all over the world who come to find divine inspiration there.

Following a day-long press preview to introduce the book to editors, influencers, designers, and tastemakers, Tod’s also welcomed friends of the house to join them for a delectable feast of Italian favorites. Once more, the brand turned to Blasberg to host the evening, following on from their summer soirée in the Hamptons. Thanking attendees over dinner, Blasberg highlighted that Tod’s continues to support Citymeals on Wheels through their friendship, and had once more made a donation to mark the holiday event. (We’ll raise a glass of Montepulciano to that.)

Among those in attendance for the intimate dinner were Katie Holmes, Thomas Doherty, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Willa Fitzgerald, Karlie Kloss, Lily Allen, Violetta Komyshan, Princess Marie-Chantal, Prince Pavlos, Laura Brown, Stefano Tonchi, Casey Fremont, Zoe Buckman, Isolde Brielmaier, Kate Young, Gucci Westman, Dasha Zhukova, Natalie Massenet, Erik Torstenson, and Tod’s creative director Walter Chiapponi.

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.