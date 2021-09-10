Vacheron Constantin Celebrates New Flagship with a Chic NYFW Bash

Luxury Swiss Watchmaker Vacheron Constantin certainly know how to throw a fashion week event. This week they celebrated their new flagship store on East 57th Street with a cocktail party and dinner with two unforgettable performances. The event welcomed Katie Holmes, Nico Tortorella, Michelle Hicks, Christian Siriano, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Greg Calejo, Zach Weiss, and Alexander Schmiedt, president of the Americas for Vacheron Constantin

Karen Elson was on hand at the store to sing her new song, Lightning Strikes, with guests then heading via Rolls Royce to the swanky penthouse of Steinway Tower for dinner and an intimate performance by Alan Cumming.

“It was a magical evening,” Schmiedt says. “We kicked off the latest chapter in a centuries-old love story with the city, where our guests went on a surreal journey to 1921 and back again to 2021, in honor of our iconic watch, the American 1921– relaunched this year in white gold.” Located between Madison and Park Avenue, the new Vacheron Constantin Flagship spans over 4,500 square feet and covers two floors.

