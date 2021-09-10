News

Vacheron Constantin Celebrates New Flagship with a Chic NYFW Bash

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

Luxury Swiss Watchmaker Vacheron Constantin certainly know how to throw a fashion week event. This week they celebrated their new flagship store on East 57th Street with a cocktail party and dinner with two unforgettable performances. The event welcomed Katie Holmes, Nico Tortorella, Michelle Hicks, Christian Siriano, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Greg Calejo, Zach Weiss, and Alexander Schmiedt,  president of the Americas for Vacheron Constantin

Michele Hicks, Alan Cumming, Katie Holmes

Karen Elson was on hand at the store to sing her new song, Lightning Strikes, with guests then heading via Rolls Royce to the swanky penthouse of Steinway Tower for dinner and an intimate performance by Alan Cumming.

Christian Siriano, Chanel Iman

“It was a magical evening,” Schmiedt says. “We kicked off the latest chapter in a centuries-old love story with the city, where our guests went on a surreal journey to 1921 and back again to 2021, in honor of our iconic watch, the American 1921– relaunched this year in white gold.”  Located between Madison and Park Avenue, the new Vacheron Constantin Flagship spans over 4,500 square feet and covers two floors.

Alan Cumming, Alexander Schmiedt

 

Photos by Madison McGaw/BFA.com

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail
The Daily Front Row

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

Daily News: Oscar de la Renta Ditches...

Vogue Reveals Historic Covid-19 Cover

Anna Sui Wants Young Designers to Build...

This Karen Elson Video Is the Ultimate...

Michael Kors Collection Was a New York...

Karen Elson Loves Barry Manilow, Is Still...

24 Friends, Family, and Fans Remember the...

Grace Coddington, Karen Elson, Cecily Strong, Michelle...

Anna Sui and Karen Elson Rock The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X