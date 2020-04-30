How Stylist Dani Michelle Is Helping Essential Workers

In today’s edition of the “Cabin Fever Diaries,” we check in with stylist Dani Michelle, who is typically busy with clients such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari, Erika Jayne, and Shanina Shaik. As most of the world is taking a pause, Michelle tells us how she’s spending her time during quarantine and what she’s doing to help essential workers.

Where are you right now and who are you with?

At home in the Hollywood Hills with my photographer husband, Ian Morrison

Have you learned anything new about yourself or your husband since self-isolating?

I’ve learned that he is without a doubt a better cook than me!

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

To live stress free. I haven’t lived without heavy stress in 8 years. Stress of my job, stress to be bigger and do better, stress to make it all happen.

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

Eating out at restaurants.

What are you doing to decompress?

Playing video games for the first time since I was a child!

How are you staying active?

I’ve done a few pilates classes with friends over FaceTime.

How’s your sleep?

It’s funny, the first month in, I was waking up at 7am every morning with excitement to get projects done. Now I sleep til 830am.

What are you doing to help others?

To help others, I’ve donated masks to my local hospital, I’ve written checks to essential workers, I’m working with Reebok on donating new sneakers to my direct essential workers like my USPS, DHL, UPS, and FED EX teams I’ve grown friendships with. I have also upped my recurring donation to two animal shelters, and I’m speaking with another stylist who’s working on a project where we donate clothing for auction and proceeds go to Covid charities and Ebay will double the donations.

If you could be in self-isolation with anyone, who would it be?

My husband.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since distancing/isolating?

Watching damn Tik Toks – the content never ends.

What have you been watching on TV?

You and Outer Banks were this week.

What have you been eating?

So many home-baked brownies!

Have you accomplished anything since self-isolating?

Cleaned out every closet and drawer, and made photo albums of my trips, work, and wedding.

What are you most anxious about?

How we will return evolved, and learn to slow down, downsize, not waste, not over prep jobs, not exhaust ourselves, and that we learn from this and stick to it.

How has the experience changed your outlook?

I have loved the time I have dedicated to talking to my family and friends. Usually I’m so darn exhausted that when I do have free time, I’m just trying to recover energy. We need to work to live, not live to work.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.