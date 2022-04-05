News

Did Kravis Actually Tie The Knot?! A Look Into Their Intimate Vegas “Wedding”

by Julia Oakes
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Photo by Getty Images/Courtesy of Vanity Fair)

Tabloid fixtures Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker—aka Kravis—are wed! Well… by Vegas’ standards at least. In true Vegas fashion, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer scurried off to the city of sin’s notorious One Love Wedding Chapel following the Grammy Awards on Sunday—that is, after making necessary appearances at post-show festivities. The nuptials, which reportedly took place Monday morning around 1:45AM, were short, sweet and officiated by an Elvis impersonator, upon the couple’s prior request. 

However, Clark County records indicate that the pair never actually applied for a marriage license, making the espousal legally invalid. Fear not! Given that no one from the Kardashian clan—or a custom wedding gown—showed face, it’s probable that a more legitimate and extravagant celebration is to come. 

For the ceremony, the couple kept comfy in their coordinating red carpet outfits—with Kardashian dressed in a black Et Ochs jumpsuit, and her groom sporting a sleeveless Givenchy suit. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

The PDA proponents, who announced their relationship in January of 2021, were engaged on a Montecito beach surrounded by roses and candles back in October. The elopement—and anticipated upcoming wedding—marks the reality star’s first marriage (she was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her children, from 2005-2015) while it will be the musician’s third. Before their romantic union, the duo were longtime friends and neighbors.

If slated, a formal wedding is not the only plan on Kravis’ to-do list. The mother-of-three, 42, revealed in a leaked Kardashians trailer that her and Barker are undergoing IVF treatments in attempt for a baby.

And now, we wait!

