5 Subscription Services to Help Get You Through Quarantine

You want to stay home as much as possible right now, but you still need stuff. Probably not as much stuff as you used to think you needed, but stuff, none the less — home stuff, kid stuff, personal care stuff, you get the idea. Here are five handy little membership programs that can help you get the stuff you need from the safety of your own home.

1. For Plastic-Free Personal Care: by Humankind

By Humankind is a mission-driven, ethically made, personal care brand dedicated to reducing our global dependence on single-use plastic in the products we use every day. Their products, including hand sanitizer, shampoo and conditioner bars, mouthwash, deodorant, and more are designed so anyone can meaningfully reduce their plastic waste footprint, just by getting ready in the morning. By Humankind’s subscriptions include 2 pack refills for 15% off with the option to customize your delivery timing.

2. For Personalized at-Home Hair Color: Color&Co.

Color&Co, is a personalized at-home hair color brand by L’Oreal for women and men. Color&Co brings salon-quality color home by connecting consumers with professional colorists through a live video consultation to deliver the most accurate color formula based on each person’s unique hair goals and needs. Each Color&Co personalized formula is completely bespoke, taking into account hair length, texture, density, and chemical history for a one-of-a-kind color formula with your name on it. And customers save 25% on each order through subscription.

3. For Your Caffeine Fix: Jot

Jot’s Ultra Coffee is a fair trade coffee extract that is 20x stronger than regular coffee. Just add one tablespoon to hot or cold water or milk for the perfect cup of coffee in seconds – no equipment, wasteful pods, or time consuming process required. In a time when coffee shops are closed, store access is limited and keeping a morning routine can be critical to keeping your sanity, Jot delivers, literally, with contactless delivery directly to your door either by the bottle starting at $24 or via a monthly subscription for $20 a bottle with options for delivery every two, four, or six weeks.

4. For Screen-Free Fun for Kids: Little Passports

Little Passports creates products designed to inspire children to learn about the world through educational toys and monthly subscriptions. Loved by parents and kids alike, the product line is designed for children ages 3-12 to spark curiosity, making education fun with screen-free, interactive activities delivered to a child’s home each month. There are five different subscriptions available; three based in geography and two in science that begin at $12.95/month.

5. For Household Essentials: Public Goods

Now, this last one isn’t really a subscription service. It’s a membership program. Public Goods offers essentials across grocery, household, and personal care products that are good for you, good for your wallet, and good for the planet. For an annual membership fee of $59 (exactly half the price of an Amazon prime membership), Public Goods gives members access to their entire line of thoroughly researched, high-quality products that are well-designed, eco-friendly, and well below typical retail prices.

