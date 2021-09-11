Gigi! Christy! Irina! Watch Highlights from The Fashion Media Awards

Gigi! Christy! Irina! They were all there on Thursday night at the 8th annual Fashion Media Awards at the iconic Rainbow Room in Manhattan. The intimate evening celebrating fashion’s finest honored Carine Roitfeld, Rita Ora, Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Cristina Ehrlich, Christian Sirano, Stella Maxwell, Laura Brown, and Arthur Elgort. Alan Cumming returned as the emcee for the event for the first time since 2016. He welcomed to the stage presenters such as Christy Turlington Burns, Charli XCX, Tommy Dorfman, Alicia Silverstone, Candice Swanepoel, and Gigi Hadid. It was a night for the books.

ICYMI we’ve captured some of the most touching and hilarious moments of the night for your viewing pleasure.

