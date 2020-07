Yesterday, The Daily Front Row in partnership with LIM College chatted live on Zoom with Marie Clarie’s editor in chief, Aya Kanai, about how she climbed up the ladder in fashion media to become the head of one of the leading magazine’s today. Kanai started her career at Teen Vogue and then went on to NYLON, Shopbop, Cosmo, and a long run at Hearst. How’d she do it? Tune in!

Watch Here: