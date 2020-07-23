Chic Report

9 Stylish Wedges to Get You Through Summer 

by Nandini Vaid
Summer is for sandals! Wedge heels low or high are undoubtedly always a more comfortable option. Here are 9 wedges we’re crushing over.

1. See By Chloe White Wedges, Price: $250

See By Chloe

2. Chinese Laundry Maylin Wedge Espadrille Sandal, Price: $59.96

Chinese Laundry

3. Eileen Fisher Viv Wedge Sandal, Price: $126

Eileen Fisher

4. Cole Haan Cloudfeel Espadrille Wedge Sandal, Price:$66

Cole Haan

5. INC International Concepts Camile Slide Wedge Sandals, Price: $38.93

INC International Concepts

6. 8 BY YOOX Espadrilles, Price: $42

8 By Yoox

7. Stella McCartney Sandals, Price: $420

Stella McCartney

8.  Le Silla Sandals, Price: $394

Le Silla

9. Jewel Badgley Mischka Noralie Wedge Sandal, Price: $63.37

JEWEL BADGLEY MISCHKA

