9 Stylish Wedges to Get You Through Summer 

Summer is for sandals! Wedge heels low or high are undoubtedly always a more comfortable option. Here are 9 wedges we’re crushing over.
1. See By Chloe White Wedges, Price: $250
2. Chinese Laundry Maylin Wedge Espadrille Sandal, Price: $59.96
3. Eileen Fisher Viv Wedge Sandal, Price: $126
4. Cole Haan Cloudfeel Espadrille Wedge Sandal, Price:$66
5. INC International Concepts Camile Slide Wedge Sandals, Price: $38.93
6. 8 BY YOOX Espadrilles, Price: $42
7. Stella McCartney Sandals, Price: $420
8. Le Silla Sandals, Price: $394
9. Jewel Badgley Mischka Noralie Wedge Sandal, Price: $63.37
