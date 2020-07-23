9 Stylish Wedges to Get You Through Summer 

Summer is for sandals! Wedge heels low or high are undoubtedly always a more comfortable option. Here are 9 wedges we’re crushing over.

1. See By Chloe White Wedges, Price: $250

2. Chinese Laundry Maylin Wedge Espadrille Sandal, Price: $59.96

3. Eileen Fisher Viv Wedge Sandal, Price: $126

4. Cole Haan Cloudfeel Espadrille Wedge Sandal, Price:$66

5. INC International Concepts Camile Slide Wedge Sandals, Price: $38.93

6. 8 BY YOOX Espadrilles, Price: $42

7. Stella McCartney Sandals, Price: $420

8. Le Silla Sandals, Price: $394

9. Jewel Badgley Mischka Noralie Wedge Sandal, Price: $63.37

