The Rabanne x H&M drop is just around the corner and is sure to kit out you, your partner, your BFF, and your home this holiday season. Yes, the hotly-anticipated collection brings together womenswear, menswear, shoes, accessories, and even homeware; all in signatures from the Paris-based luxury brand but at more pocket-friendly prices. Let’s discuss!

The entire lookbook for the collection was revealed today, accompanied by a cinematic, Sci-Fi-inspired short flick which shows an infectious dance party, developed by award-winning creative Xavier Dolan and enlisting Anok Yai, Noma Han, Rianne Van Rompaey, Issa Perica, and Vinnie Hacker (as well as a troupe of dancers) as campaign stars.

As for what’s on offer, creative director Julien Dossena looked to the archives and to the inventive work of late Spanish designer Paco Rabanne, and also to the white space when it comes to what the brand hasn’t done yet—hence the homeware component!–for this one-of-a-kind limited-edition collection. The result is plenty of instantly-recognizable mesh and metallic items—from paillette-trimmed dresses to disc-strewnbags and bangles—as well as some more unexpected items, like riffs on 1970s tailoring, a chubby fuzzy coat, and retro tracksuits. In terms of materiality, H&M and Rabanne notably spent months sourcing recycled metal, recycled-polyethylene terephthalate (PET) sequins, and recycled-glass rhinestones to use in hero pieces, along with fabrics like genuine leather, wool, and mohair.

So, how much will it set you back? For outerwear, a fur-cuffed military coat will ring up at $499, while the embroidered band jacket (already seen on Cher) will cost $399. Dresses mostly range in the $299 to $749 region, although non-embellished minis and midis are around the $79.99 to $199 mark. T-shirts fall around $39.99 and $49.99, while jewelry like chainmail earrings and a disc-collared necklace are between $69.99 to $129. Bags, sure to be a popular item, range between $249 to $349. On the lower end of the price scale, there’s a pink beanie for $59.99, scarves, tights, bikinis, an emerald green sparkly funnel neck top for $69.99, and lace lingerie. For men, trousers fall around $119 and $129, and most shirts are $69.99. Hoodies, knits, t-shirts, and shirts are mainly priced under $99, while rhinestone pieces like club-ready vests will go for $399. There are also boots, slides, caps, beanies, socks, boxers, bags, earrings, and a chainmail scarf up for the taking in the menswear category. Homeware, which includes a vibey disc curtain, sleek vases, dices, playing cards, scented candles and candle holders, a lamp, cushion covers, bath robes, and Space Age printed rugs varies in price from as little as $20.99 to $581.

“I approached this collection with a desire to create an inclusive, instinctive vision of fun, drawing out the playful side of Rabanne with the chainmail and sequin pieces and offsetting them with 1970s tailoring and leisurewear. Paco Rabanne was a genius when it came to radical design and innovative materials; I’m excited to take that philosophy further with a collection that makes our icons more accessible and also pushes the boundaries of sustainability,” Dossena said in a release.

Get a closer look at the collection below, and mark your cals for 11/9 now!

