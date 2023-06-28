Chic ReportEditor picksHamptons

Editor’s Pick: Janessa Leoné’s Chic Hats (Popping Up In The Hamptons This July!)

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
(Courtesy)

What: The LA-based hatmaker to the most stylish of stars (think: Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba, Hailey Bieber, ) is bringing her covetable collection of seasonal must-haves Out East, with a pop-up shop kicking off this Friday.

Who: Self-taught designer Janessa Leoné has become the first word in slow, conscious, luxury headwear. Celebrating ten years since launching her namesake brand, she’s cemented herself as the go-to year-round for everything from tall-crowned stiff wool wide-brims to get you through the winter looking elegant while all bundled up, to her best-selling and seemingly endless array of summer outfit-optimizing straw options no matter where you have on your vacay agenda.

Why: Her offering—which also include bags and accessories—are not only tasteful and created in line with environmentally-friendly values like responsible sourcing, sustainable materials, and ethical production partners, but when it comes to the hats, you can rest assured that many of the travel-ready options are packable and boast UPF sun protection too. Winning!

Where: At TENET in Southampton and East Hampton from June 30-July 9, and online at janessaleone.com.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

