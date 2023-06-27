What’s Happening In The Hamptons? Wölffer’s 35th Anniversary, goop & Banana Republic Kick Off Summer, A Screening Chez Donna Karan, And More!

Chicettes celebrate Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s 35th anniversary

The fashion crowd’s favorite vintners turning 35? We’ll definitely raise a glass to that. Sagaponack’s Wölffer Estate Vineyard celebrated its milestone anniversary with a stunning al fresco dinner soirée, hosted by chief brand officer & co-owner Joey Wölffer, co-owner Marc Wölffer, and winemaker and partner Roman Roth. The festive evening kicked off with a cocktail hour and a rare chance to taste the Estate’s 2000 vintage on the Tasting Room Terrace. A dinner of seasonal fare on the Vineyard’s lush lawn followed, and naturally the good times kept on rolling late into Saturday evening at the Wine Cellar, where guests were treated to dessert and a DJ set by Tokyo Rose. The special occasion welcomed Lindsay Ellingson, Athena Calderone, Jessica Wang, Romilly Newman, Tanya Taylor, Sally Holmes, Pilar Guzmán, Stefano Tonchi, Fern Mallis, Cynthia Rowley, Jessie Randall, Casey Fremont, Brian Burns, Kelly Turlington Burns, Sophie Elgort, Erin Lichy, Ben Watts, Laney Crowell, Gabriela Langone, Dee Poku, Katie Baldwin, Gabby Karan De Felice and Gianpaolo De Felice, Isaac Boots, Sharareh Siadat, Elijah Daunte, Katie Hobbs, Elizabeth Kurpis, Samantha Angelilli, Julia Von Boehm, Anu Duggal, Carolyn Angel, Casey Fremont, Sofia D’Angelo, and Sofia D’Angelo, among others.

The Cinema Society’s screening of National Geographic’s A Small Light

Donna Karan opened the doors to her seaside Hamptons home to welcome friends and industry players for a screening of the critically-acclaimed mini series A Small Light. Liev Schreiber, who stars in the true story retelling about the secretary that helped hide Anne Frank’s family during World War II as Frank’s father Otto, was in attendance, as well as actors Billie Boullet (who plays Anne) and executive producers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan. Karan hosted a delicious buffet dinner for attendees, sealing the deal with mouth-watering desserts from Tutto Caffè (the newest hotspot owned by her daughter Gabby and her husband Gianpaolo of Tutto il Giorno fame). Among the crowd were Christie Brinkley, Jennifer Esposito and Jesper Vesterstroem, James Badge Dale and Emily Wickersham, Ralph Macchio, Mercedes Ruehl, Derek Blasberg, Jane Buffett, Jihae, Ross Bleckner, Don Lemon and Tim Malone, Sandra Brant, Aida Turturro, Tara Westwood, Daniel Benedict, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Goop and Banana Republic kick off summer in Sag

Guests gathered at goop’s Sag Harbor haven to enjoy light bites and apértifs while discovering Banana Republic’s newly-unveiled BR Home offering of sumptuous soft furnishings. Attendees also enjoyed summer skincare consultations from the store’s clean beauty brands and the chance to customize a Banana Republic cashmere sweater with personalized embroidery. Among those who popped by for the golden hour celebration were Arielle Charnas, Pamela Tick, Serena Goh, Erin Lichy, Katie Lee, Katie Sands, Ali McDevitt, Catherine Krentzman, and Tara Moni.

Hunter Bell toasts to her high summer collection Out East

NYC-based brand Hunter Bell invited fans of her clothing line for an intimate dinner at Joey Wölffer’s beautiful Sag Harbor home. Guests discovered the latest offering, enjoyed Wölffer’s Summer in a Bottle rosé, and caught up over a delectable dinner while enjoying a DJ set by Pamela Tick. Among those who joined in the fun alongside Bell and Wölffer were Elizabeth Kurpis, Alexandra Macon, Sophie Elgort, Monica Botkier, Divya Mathur, Shanan Campanaro, Janie Pierrepont, Stephanie Covington, Claire Chan, Jamie Hunter, Erin Pollard, Christy Doramus, Dee Poku, Shilpa Nadella, Sharareh Loeffler, Sara Larson, and more.

