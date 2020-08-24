H&M’s most recent collaboration? Following on from the high street giant’s decision to partner with smaller labels like Johanna Ortiz and Sandra Mansour this year, now an Italian husband-and-wife label that’s known for its expert tailoring has found itself in the spotlight.

Vogue reports that a capsule collection by Gerardo Cavaliere and Margherita Cardelli’s “fashion insiders’ favorite” brand, Giuliva Heritage, will land in H&M stores on Sept. 3.

The impossibly chic couple launched Giuliva Heritage three years ago and their Italian-made suits, coats, and ready-to-wear quickly garnered the fledgling label a list of impressive clients. But Cardelli still maintains that she was so shocked when contacted by H&M about the possibility of working together, she initially thought it was a joke.

The H&M capsule will include double- and single-breasted suits, blouses, flowing dresses, shirt dresses, and a trench coat; all rendered in sustainably-sourced fabrics like recycled wool, recycled polyester, and organic cotton. In terms of the suiting, shoppers can expect timeless staples in tones of beige, navy, dusky blue, and burgundy, as well as pinstripe and plaid. N

aturally, price points will be accessible for H&M customers too. (For comparison, Giuliva Heritage’s prices usually run into the thousands.) See below for a sneak peek at the collection:

“We were super happy to democratize what we do,” Cardelli told Vogue. “Tailoring in general is a concept that is usually attached to something old and boring. What we do is not that at all. But you can actually only see that it’s not old and it’s not boring if you come to Rome and visit the atelier. This is a chance to make people understand how we do things.”

Mark your cals now; this promises to be a good one!

