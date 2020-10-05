H&M’s New Collab Is With Celebrity-favorite Indie Label The Vampire’s Wife

H&M is known for its flashy designer collaborations, but the highstreet hero has recently began championing smaller brands (think: Johanna Ortiz, Sandra Mansour, Giuliva Heritage). Next on the roster? The Vampire’s Wife; a British label which has attracted a cult following for its vintage-inspired, prairie-meets-gothic dresses, skirts, and blouses.

With fans including Sienna Miller, Margot Robbie, and Alexa Chung, news of the collaboration is understandably generating a buzz. The romantic line is the brainchild of Susie Cave, who came to prominence as a model and it girl in the 1980s. Cave is the wife of musician Nick Cave—who reportedly even had a hand in creating the quirky jewelry offering in this capsule.

So, what’s in the offering? In short: the type of unusual and whimsical pieces that propelled the six-year-old label to success. There’s a detachable frilly white collar (scoop this up, this trend will be huge for spring!), fingerless lace gloves and jewelry, as well as a shimmering metallic cape with a matching dress, a velvet mini with pussybow detailing, and a black lace gown worthy of Morticia Addams in her Sunday best. Better yet, everything is made from recycled nylon and polyester.

The collection drops in selected H&M stores and online beginning October 22. Considering how popular the aforementioned sold-out collaborations with Ortiz and Giuliva Heritage were, don’t sleep on this one either!

See the full collection below:

Jewelry & Accessories:

