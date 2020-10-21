Chic Report

Hailey Bieber Wore The Infamous $10,000 Bottega Veneta Coat

by Freya Drohan
Hailey Bieber (Getty), Bottega Veneta FW '20 (IMaxTree)

By now, it comes as no surprise that every outfit that Hailey Bieber wears ends up on both fashion and tabloid websites. Always immaculately turned out, her ‘off duty’ looks, many of them orchestrated by her stylist Maeve Reilly, now even have the ability to launch major trends (leather blazers, baseball caps, tracksuit pants tucked into over-the-knee boots: need we go on?).

Unsurprisingly, the model’s most recent outing in a divisive, fresh-from-the-runways shearling yellow coat from the Bottega Veneta Fall 2020 collection ended up on practically every fashion website and social media network. The 23-year-old was photographed strolling around New York City on Sunday while doing the coffee run, before later stopping to get a dainty ‘J’ tattoo on her ring finger in honor of her first anniversary with husband Justin Bieber.

Ok, so back to this $9,450 coat. Eagle-eyed fashion fans will be aware that Rihanna already wore this traffic-stopping garment on the cover of September’s Harper’s Bazaar US edition—and with its look-at-me hue and fringed detailing, it’s certainly not one for the wallflowers in our midst.

Still, proving that Bieber can do no wrong in many people’s eyes,  countless people also expressed their love for the bold coverup, which she styled nonchalantly with a vintage Coors cap, a butter yellow crop top, and slouchy jeans.

Here’s what the internet had to say:

X