Peep The H&M x Simone Rocha Collection Right Here

Wishlists at the ready, folks: H&M has revealed details of its upcoming collection with Irish designer Simone Rocha. And from tulle to tartan, there really is something for everyone.

The unique and whimsical pieces draw on the designer’s heritage—she was born to an Irish mother and Chinese father and has spent many of her formative years in London—resulting in a 115-piece line of ready to wear, footwear, and accessories that’s truly hard to categorize. But one thing that is apparent is that, much like her category-defining runway creations, the focus is firmly fixed on surprising textures and silhouettes.

It’s a ‘best hits’ offering of sorts, with many nods to Rocha’s most show-stopping pieces over the last decade. Think: confectionary-style frothy caketopper dresses in cotton and cloque; a fil coupe floral frock with puff sleeves; exaggerated tailoring on shirting and outerwear; a sparkling tweed coat in blush pink; and feather-lined flatforms and brogues. And because this is 2021 we’re talking about, whereby stay at home style still reigns supreme, there are also practical hoodies, joggers, and t-shirts—albeit embellished with pearls.

It’s notably the first time that Rocha has turned her attention to designing childrenswear and menswear, both of which are sure to go down a treat. The mom-of-one fittingly incorporated the humble Irish Aran knit into the range for mini mes, as well as her signatures like embellishments and floral motifs. As for the boys? They too can indulge in her most loved classics. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to see that red and black tartan suit being rocked IRL on the streets of Downtown NYC.

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection launches March 11th and will be available online at www.hm.com. Mark your cals, and pick your selects from the full womenswear lookbook below.

