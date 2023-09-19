JPG Couture Taps Simone Rocha, Rita Ora x Primark Lands Today, Plus! Friends Of The CFDA

Jean Paul Gaultier announces Simone Rocha as next designer collaborator

The Jean Paul Gaultier mashups continue to keep the Couture schedule interesting. Next up: the legendary designer will work with Simone Rocha on a hybrid offering fusing both aesthetics. London-based Irish designer Rocha, known for her voluminous and whimsical silhouettes and penchant for bows, tulle, lace, and ribbons, follows in the footsteps of Julien Dossena of Rabanne, Haider Ackermann, Glenn Martens, Sacai’s Chitose Abe, and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing. The partnership will mark British Fashion Award-winning Rocha’s first foray into Couture. The collection will be unveiled in January 2024 during the official Haute Couture calendar in Paris. Watch this space!

Rita Ora teamed up with Primark

In its largest collaboration ever, affordable European retailer Primark has enlisted Rita Ora as its new global brand ambassador—which means a collection brimming with pieces co-designed by the British performer will land in all 430 worldwide stores from today. At a launch event during NYFW, Ora spoke of growing up in government housing in her native London and how almost all of her clothes, both pieces for hitting the dance floor while she was getting her start as a singer and day-to-day basics, were sourced from her local Primark. The first drop of the new collection includes references to the chart-topper’s personal style and spans knitwear, outerwear, denim, accessories, footwear, and more in an offering of 169 pieces. There’s also destined to be more Rita x Primark collections come holiday season and beyond, but in the meantime, browse the first drop of ’90s, urban, and pop star-approved must-haves—two thirds of which contain recycled or more sustainable materials—from as little as $5 for accessories now.

CFDA introduces ‘Friends of the CFDA”

The Council of Fashion Designers America has launched a new, invite-only charter called Friends of the CFDA. And who better to lead the group than fashion devotee Jordan Roth, who will serve as its chairman. The Friends of the CFDA is described by the organization as an intimate group of “like-minded individuals who are passionate about philanthropy and fashion.” As per the CFDA, being a part of the group will guarantee “unprecedented access to the American fashion industry” including benefits such as invitations to special events, private gatherings with industry leaders, and recognition for their commitment to the CFDA’s mission. The annual membership fee benefits CFDA’s philanthropic initiatives including Emerging Designer Support, Sustainable Fashion Initiatives, Diversity and Inclusion programs, and Industry Education and Advocacy, among others. “When Thom asked me to lead the Friends of CFDA, I immediately and wholeheartedly agreed as I’ve seen firsthand the extraordinary work of the organization,” Roth said in a statement. “The CFDA has long been a driver of the fashion industry’s creativity, innovation, and growth. Its programs and initiatives have nurtured emerging talents, promoted sustainability, and propelled New York City as a global fashion capital. However, the CFDA’s work could not be accomplished without the collective contributions of people who recognize and experience the transformative power of fashion.”