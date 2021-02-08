Super Bowl Style: What Stars Wore For Football’s Biggest Night!

Though the audience was small, one of the biggest nights in sports still went big. Sunday night’s Super Bowl LV, won by Tom Brady the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be remembered as the first major sporting event to take place since the COVID pandemic gripped the country.

Of course, this season’s commercials, performances, and spectators featured major stars—and major fashion moments to boot. Whether they wore RTW or custom designs, all celebs from brought their A game with stylish ensembles.

Read on for all the details on what they wore!

Tom Brady in Tom Ford

Gisele…in merch!

Miley Cyrus in Michael Schmidt

Amanda Gorman in Moschino

Jennifer Lopez in Louis Vuitton and Balmain

H.E.R. in Custom Stinson Haus & Giuseppe Zanotti

Jazmine Sullivan in Area

The Weeknd in Givenchy

Alicia Keys in Vera Wang

Gwen Stefani in Camilla and Christian Cowan

