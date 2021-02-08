Super Bowl Style: What Stars Wore For Football’s Biggest Night!

Though the audience was small, one of the biggest nights in sports still went big. Sunday night’s Super Bowl LV, won by Tom Brady the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be remembered as the first major sporting event to take place since the COVID pandemic gripped the country.
Of course, this season’s commercials, performances, and spectators featured major stars—and major fashion moments to boot. Whether they wore RTW or custom designs, all celebs from brought their A game with stylish ensembles.
Read on for all the details on what they wore!
Tom Brady in Tom Ford
View this post on Instagram
Gisele…in merch!
View this post on Instagram
Miley Cyrus in Michael Schmidt
View this post on Instagram
Amanda Gorman in Moschino
View this post on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez in Louis Vuitton and Balmain
View this post on Instagram
H.E.R. in Custom Stinson Haus & Giuseppe Zanotti
View this post on Instagram
Jazmine Sullivan in Area
View this post on Instagram
The Weeknd in Givenchy
View this post on Instagram
Alicia Keys in Vera Wang
View this post on Instagram
Gwen Stefani in Camilla and Christian Cowan
View this post on Instagram
