Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery Welcome A Baby Boy

Hilary Rhoda and her husband Sean Avery welcomed a baby boy to the world last night. The IMG Model shared a picture on Instagram of her son, Nash Hollis Avery, who was delivered shortly after midnight in New York. “Our boy came into this world fast & furiously! ”, she captioned in a shot shared on Instagram. Well wishes have poured in from Coco Rocha, Natasha Poly, Carolyn Murphy, and Devon Windsor. This is the first child for the couple who married in 2015.

Rhoda announced her pregnancy in January. She shared in her Instagram Stories at the time, “We’re having a baby! The last year has been quite a journey* getting to this point, lots of ups & downs… but for those trying to conceive, all I can say is just keep going.”

Rhoda was the longtime face of Estée Lauder and has modeled for Valentino, Victoria’s Secret, Ralph Lauren, and Max Mara. Avery is a former National Hockey League player and famously interned at Vogue in 2008.

