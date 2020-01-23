Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Jean Paul Gaultier Takes His Final Runway Bow

On his 50th anniversary in fashion, Jean Paul Gaultier officially held his last couture show — and he went out with a bang. In front of a who’s who of the fashion world (according to Hamish Bowles, Nicolas Ghesquière, Christian Lacroix, Dries Van Noten, and even Martin Margiela were in attendance) the designer celebrated his career with a cadre of famous models and friends.

Ever one for theatrics, the night kicked off with its cast clad all in black, presenting a funeral procession. From a coffin emerged Issa Lish, in an all-white baby doll ensemble. Things only ramped up from there. Coco Rocha — who’s career skyrocketed after she did an Irish step dance down JPG’s runway in ’07 — reprised her famous jig. Meanwhile, Dita von Tease and Rosy de Palma, two performers who have appeared on his runways several times, walked for one final hurrah. Boy George even popped up to perform “Back to Black.”

The collection touched upon Gaultier’s signature house codes, including corsets and nautical stripes, with plenty of his trademark flamboyance. Trompe l’oeil, deconstructed silhouettes, and a bevy of visual references were blended together — a glorious mishmash of styles crammed into 170-something looks that somehow condensed Gaultier’s five decade oeuvre into a cohesive story. What will likely be missed most is his enthusiasm. Gaultier was never one to take fashion shows, let alone fashion itself, seriously. In the sometimes stuffy world of haute couture, his ability to poke fun, to have fun, set him far apart form the rest. Per his exit announcement last week, the designer isn’t stepping away from the industry completely, and he ins’t shuttering his brand. But he will be gone from the runway, which still feels like a loss.

Victoria’s Secret Will Start Selling Shapewear (WWD)

Victoria’s Secret is trying something new. Starting today, the Colombian shapewear brand Leonisa will be sold on its website. The e-commerce partnership is said to be a soft launch for the entire product category. If all goes well, shapewear may eventually be sold in VS stores.

Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery Are Having a Baby

Hilary Rhoda took to Instagram to announce that she and husband, Sean Avery, are expecting a baby boy. This will be the pair’s first child. They have been married since October 2015. Congrats!

Viktor & Rolf’s Patchwork Couture (Vogue)

Sustainability comes to couture! Well, in Viktor & Rolf’s case, utilizing previously discarded fabrics has been part of their couture collections since 2016. But the duo’s recycling efforts led to a unique roadblock: this season they didn’t have enough to create full looks out of leftover fabric. Instead of abandoning their commitment, they simply found a workaround — creating patchworks. The resulting collection has vintage vibe to it, similar to the Prairie-chic trends that have reoccured on ready-to-wear runways for the past few seasons.

