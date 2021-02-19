What Did You Eat Today? 18 Models Tell Us What They’ve Been Eating

Welcome to the hunger games! With food on everyone’s mind more than ever, we were curious what some of our favorite models such as Hilary Rhoda, Jasmine Tookes, Luke Eisner, Samantha Gradoville, Faith Lynch, and more were chowing down on. What did you eat today?!

Hilary Rhoda



“I have two cups of English breakfast tea when I wake up. I take it with unsweetened vanilla almond milk and two Stevias. First, I have a big bowl of raspberries and blackberries, and then I have five or six peanut butter energy balls. It’s rolled oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, flaxseed, shredded coconut, and honey; I’m completely obsessed with them. They taste really good with tea! I eat a handful of Hershey’s Drops before I go downstairs to workout. I always eat chocolate in the morning. I guess that’s my vice! After my workout, I make my favorite avocado toast with fried egg on top. I toast a piece of sourdough bread and put some cream cheese on top. Just trust me. Cream cheese was a pregnancy craving, so I added it to my avo toast back then. It was so good that I never stopped. After the cream cheese, I add mashed avocado, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, nutritional yeast, feta cheese, and a squeeze of lemon. Then I add a fried egg on top. Heaven. I eat one every single day. Then I have more of those damn Hershey’s Drops! We have a drawer in our kitchen dedicated to candy. These are the ones I keep reaching for lately. Today, when I got back from taking my son to a swim lesson, I ate some leftover chicken fingers that my husband had for lunch. I think he left them out for the dogs to eat. Oops! For dinner, I make meat loaf. It’s so random! You probably haven’t had any since you went to grandma’s house, but I have a really good recipe! I actually have a special meat loaf pan—it’s a loaf pan but has a metal insert that lifts up on the sides so the whole thing comes out without sticking. I guess that tells you how often I cook meat loaf!”

Josephine Skriver

“I just got an air fryer. It’s been fun to experiment as it’s such an easy tool. I make fries, chicken, and salmon. It doesn’t smell up the whole house either. Today I had lemon salmon with veggies and rice. Jasmine [Tookes] and I have been making Tanqueray lime and soda with a little twist by adding a sugar lime zest to the rim.”

Shanina Shaik

“For breakfast, I ate in my hotel room this morning. I love avocado on toast and will usually have it with a scrambled egg. My drink of choice is a tea, and this morning I went with peppermint. A matcha latte with oat milk is another one of my go-to’s. For lunch, I went with my girlfriend to an outdoor dining spot in our hotel. I love spicy food, so I ordered shrimp and fish tacos and added a lot of hot sauce. Half an hour after every meal, I like to drink a bottle of water. For dinner, it was my bestie’s birthday so we dined at an outdoor sushi restaurant to celebrate. I had a spicy tuna roll, seaweed salad, and my favorite dish of all—miso cod! We ended the festivities with some sake to complement our Japanese dinner. It’s a must!”

Luke Eisner



“I woke up to make my usual toast with peanut butter and honey! I don’t like caffeine, so I use the honey to give me enough boost to get going. My girlfriend, Kirby, made me some scrambled eggs with cheese, which is probably the nicest gift you can give a Wisconsin boy like me. I’m trying to put on some muscle for an upcoming role, so later I took the advice of my trainer, Mada, and ate a whole rotisserie chicken and an additional four legs.”

Sanne Vloet



“I usually start my mornings with fresh matcha. Today, I made a delicious matcha and avocado chocolate smoothie, made with half an avocado, 1 cup frozen spinach, 1 tsp coconut oil, almond milk, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and 1 Tbsp cacao powder. In classic pandemic fashion, I ate in the comfort of my kitchen in my favorite Lunya pajamas!”

Joy Corrigan

“To start my day, I had organic hot cocoa macadamia milk latte with collagen, turmeric, and MCT oil. I had it on my balcony patio in the morning sun while I checked my e-mails and scrolled Instagram! For breakfast, I had a chia seed coconut parfait topped with organic blueberries and monk fruit. For lunch, I ate sliced-up avocados in a bowl topped with cayenne and chile lime salt and two pickles. I ate at my desk in my house, while working on my latest Naked Species designs! For dinner, I plan to cook wild-caught salmon from Whole Foods with brown rice and asparagus. I’ll eat at my large kitchen counter because the dining table is saved for fancy dinners. And for dessert, I love to snack on frozen grapes or mangoes!”

Elena Matei



“First thing this morning, I had a coffee. I’m not a big breakfast person. In the afternoon, I had angel hair pasta with tomato sauce and basil and some delicious branzino. I had my morning coffee and afternoon meals on my balcony in Miami.”

Lono Brazil

“I start my day by juicing organic celery, after which I have a big bowl of oatmeal with almond milk and a few squirts of agave. Today, I ate my breakfast as I do most mornings on my terrace, watching the sunrise. I live in Miami Beach, and my place faces the ocean. I have my yoga mat set and I sit in Lotus to do my morning meditation and give thanks to the universe.”

Faith Lynch

“I do intermittent fasting daily, 16 hours from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. In the morning, I’ll usually have a green juice or a coffee around 10 a.m. but no solid foods! Today, at 2 p.m., I ate a pasta salad with spinach and tomatoes, and a balsamic vinegar dressing, with a small tiramisu, which is my favorite dessert! For dinner, I made chicken kiev with garlic mashed potatoes. Then I had Ben & Jerry’s cookie dough ice cream and a glass of wine.”

Jasmine Tookes

“I’m currently in Ecuador planning my wedding, so we have tried tons of Ecuadorian food! Lots of ceviches and delicious empanadas. Pre-COVID, I never used to cook, but I must say I’m getting pretty good! I’ve bought a few cool cookbooks and have enjoyed trying new recipes. I’ve definitely learned how to make a delicious juicy steak! My fiancé loves it.”

Mariah Strongin

“I woke up late this morning. I drank a glass of water while making my normal drip coffee from Kebon. While that was brewing, I made 365 Organic Instant Oatmeal topped with Crazy Richard’s peanut butter, cinnamon, and premium Silan [steamed and pressed dates]. I ate my oatmeal standing in the kitchen and finished my coffee while painting my nails with Essie gel polish—their instant-drying drops save my life! I was on the run all day, so I grabbed an easy lunch from Joe & the Juice—a chicken avocado sandwich and a green juice full of veggies. I then found a bench with a great view of Mott Street covered in snow, ate about half my sandwich, saved the rest, and then went on to the next thing. I had a late shoot with my fiancé for a special Valentine’s collection, so when we got home we whipped up some quick and easy turkey burgers, steamed veggies, and a sweet potato each. We ate that while sitting on the couch watching Bridgerton. I’m obsessed!”

Jacquelyn Jablonski

“This morning, I had coffee with an apple and almond butter. I’m not super hungry when I wake up. Then, I made an egg scramble with a side of sautéed spinach and mushrooms, plus avocado, for lunch in my apartment in New York City. For dinner, you caught me on a naughty night! My boyfriend and I wanted something hearty for the snow storm, so we ordered a pizza from Rubirosa, meatballs, and a side of broccoli rabe. I’ve also been having a peppermint tea at night with a little dark chocolate.

Calvin Royal

“I start my day with breakfast on the couch. I have cooked organic rolled oats topped with a couple tablespoons of seed mix—chia, flax, and hemp— with a dash of cinnamon. I have a sliced honey crisp apple with a handful of blueberries and crushed walnuts. I also take a men’s daily vitamin. After I take ballet class, I’m back on the couch with a chocolate-flavored planted based protein shake. For lunch, I have mashed avocado on two slices of toast with salt and pepper, two fried eggs over easy, and a couple of cherry tomatoes and a whole dill pickle on the side. For dinner, I’m back on the couch. I have homemade pizza topped with caramelized onions, Gorgonzola, sliced apples, roasted pecans, and mushrooms. I swear I’m not a couch potato, but that’s where we eat these days!”

Elisa Sednaoui Dellal



“My favorite thing is a salty breakfast. Za’atar is essentially Middle Eastern comfort food—sesame with thyme—that you mix with amazing quality olive oil. I have it with focaccia, which I order fresh from Eataly L.A. I then freeze a bunch and heat them up crunchy in my oven. I’ll add turkey slices and hard-boiled egg for protein. I’m obsessed with Sorate Japanese tea; today, I had Hojicha and I alternate with Genmaicha. I try not to have coffee until later in the day because the adrenaline shot can be a tad too strong. I then had a Gainful protein shake with Malk almond milk (strawberry flavor). I was in a rush for lunch, so I made a quick spaghetti pomodoro with Parmigiano for my son. Some fashionistas might frown at the daring mention of carbs in a model’s diet, but I actually struggle to keep my weight on and to not look too skinny, so I need to integrate lots of them into my diet.”

Niyo Malik



“Today, I had a strawberry, kale, and banana smoothie. Lately, I’ve just been eating at the drivethrough and sitting in the car to eat so my roommate doesn’t see me eating junk food! I’ve been eating a Quarter Pounder with no pickles and no onions with a caramel sundae from McDonald’s. Horrible! I know!”

Samantha Gradoville

“This morning, I had my quick go-to breakfast: a smoothie blended with berries, kefir, avocado, and mullein tincture. In addition to being a model, I’m also an herbalist and have found the herb mullein to be especially useful during this time of COVID. This plant helps to support the lungs and overall respiratory system, so I’ve been adding a dropper-full of tincture to my smoothies. I also love using Redwood Hill Farm Goat Kefir in my smoothies for its amazing probiotic benefits. For lunch, I went with two friends to Isabelle’s Osteria, which has a nice outdoor dining setup. I love that it’s dog-friendly, so my golden retriever puppy joined us as well! We shared the crispy cauliflower, burrata, meatballs, fried calamari, and spaghetti. For dinner, I made a simple stir-fry with chicken breast, mushrooms, carrots, and ginger over white rice.”

Josh Knight & Willow Hand

“Willow and I are both vegan, and we love to cook! Today, we started the day using our Breville Bluicer to make a fresh green juice and pineapple smoothie. For lunch, Willow made a Greek kale salad with homemade hummus and an olive tapenade. For dinner, we’re going to make Thai Panang curry with fried tofu and mixed veggies! When the weather is nice, we love to eat outside. We love to have breakfast by the pool, lunch on our picnic table in the yard, and dinner on our front porch because the sun sets right there, casting the best light. We can’t wait for summer to come back so we can enjoy the farm.”

