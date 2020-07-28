Schitt’s Creeks Receives 15 Emmy Nominations

The 72nd Emmy Awards nominations were announced today and it’s a very good day for the cast and crew of Schitt’s Creek. The show received a total of 15 nominations. The fashion world favorite was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as nominations for Eugene Levy in the Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Catherine O”Hara for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, Dan Levy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Annie Murphy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Other nominations including writing, hairstyling, makeup, and directing. Debra Hanson received a Costume Design nomination where she’s up against black-ish, Killing Eve, Euphoria, and Grace and Frankie. The series finale of Schitt’s Creek aired on Pop TV in April. Episodes will air on Netflix later this year.

This year’s Emmy awards will be hosted virtually by Jimmy Kimmel on September 20th on ABC. HBO’s Watchmen received 26 nominations, the most of any show. Netflix received the record for most nominations of any network, studio or streaming service with 160, HBO came in second with 107 nominations. For the first time in Emmy history there will be no Governors Ball following the show.

