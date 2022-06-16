Daily News: Miranda Kerr Reveals Cute Moment She Met Spiegel, Beyoncé Wows For British Vogue (And Reveals New Music Date), Markarian’s Summery Collab, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Beyoncé is back

It’s been a minute since Queen Bey graced us with a phenomenal fashion story. But leave it to Edward Enninful to make it happen on the cusp of her new album, Renaissance, out July 29. The world-famous talent covers British Vogue’s July issue, styled by the editor in chief himself in an array of phenomenal ‘fits from the likes of Schiaparelli, Harris Reed, Junya Watanabe, Alaia, and, naturally, IVY PARK. Photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, the 40-year-old proved why she’s in a realm of her own. As for the new material we’re about to hear, we better prepare ourselves. In the words of Enninful, it’s “music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.” Come July 29, don’t call, don’t text: we’ll be busy.

Glenda Bailey, the fortune teller? Former Harper’s Bazaar EIC knew Miranda Kerr would marry Spiegel

Miranda Kerr graces the cover of LVR Magazine, styled by editor in chief Kate Davidson Hudson and photographed by Greg Swales. Speaking of EICs! Kerr reveals the sweet moment when she met her now husband Evan Spiegel when they were were seated next to one another at a Louis Vuitton event in 2014—across the table from Glenda Bailey, who sensed what was to come. “I know about these things. I have a strong feeling you will get married,” the Aussie supermodel recalls the longtime Harper’s Bazaar top editor telling her. And spoiler alert, Bailey was on to something. In the feature, in glossy looks by Louis Vuitton, Dundas, The Row, Balmain, and more, Kerr also speaks openly and candidly about everything from co-parenting with ex-husband Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. “I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with. Now Flynn has four happy parents who get along,” the 39-year-old says sweetly. “When we separated, the most important thing we decided we could do is that when we make a decision, we ask, ‘is this in the best interest of our child?’ We will be family no matter what.” From revelations that she’s secretly a chanteuse to what her morning routine entails (you best believe we’re diligently taking notes!), you can read it all right here.

Markarian partners with Summersalt

Fans of Ali O’Neill’s impossibly romantic cocktail dresses will be pleased to hear that her NYC-based brand, Markarian, is coming for your vacation wardrobe too. Markarian has teamed up with Summersalt on a limited-edition capsule collection of swimwear sets, scrunchies, and more. The partnership sees Summersalt’s best-selling and flattering silhouettes rendered in one of the celebrity-favorite fashion label’s prettiest prints—all for less than $135 and in sizes 2-22. To celebrate the launch, Markarian hosted a dinner in the famed Houdini Estate in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles with guests including Hilary Rhoda, Alana Hadid, Rainey Qualley, Liv Perez, Jillian Mercado, Merle Ginsberg, and more.

Images: Courtesy

