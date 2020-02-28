Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Helena Christensen Dazzles on Balmain Runway (British Vogue)

Olivier Rousteing has a knack for casting, and this season his runway included an OG supermodel: Helena Christensen. The model donned a sequin jumpsuit with an elaborate ear cuff. Christensen hasn’t been a stranger to the runway in recent years. Most notably, she and her supermodel contemporaries closed the Spring 2018 Versace show. But it’s still nice to see her on the catwalk again from time to time.

Agnès B Cancels Paris Fashion Week Show Due to Coronavirus (Reuters)

Agnès B has canceled their March 2nd Paris Fashion Week show due to concerns surrounding coronavirus. The growing outbreak has already caused several designers— including Giorgio Armani — to cancel their shows, has barred Chinese designers and industry professionals from traveling abroad, and has triggered the postponement of both Shanghai and Seoul Fashion Weeks.

But for the most part, the fashion industry is pushing forward. The Guardian reports that despite rumors, the Miu Miu show would still take place as scheduled.

Rick Owens Softens His Goth Glam Repertoire

One-legged jumpsuits; platform boots; wild wigs — must be a Rick Owens show! Although the designer’s Fall 2020 collection touched on many of the goth glam hallmarks he is known for, the line was certainly lighter than usual. Wearability seemed to be at the forefront this season, even the makeup looks were toned down from the alien spectacles they have been in the past. This is about as commercial as Owens gets. But that’s not a bad thing. If there is one thing this season highlights, it’s that underneath his celebrated aesthetic Owens is still a master craftsman.

Loewe Taps Takuro Kuwata for Fall 2020

Jonathan Anderson incorporated the work of Japanese ceramicist Takuro Kuwata in Loewe’s Fall 2020 collection. Ceramic pieces were used on dresses and the drawstrings of clutches. The looks were also informed by Spanish iconography.

