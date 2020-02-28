Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Correct! Wrong!

Yolanda Hadid is no longer just cheering on her daughters from the sidelines. The mom and former model made her official return to the runway in Paris at the Off-White show. This is the first time Yolanda has been on the same runway as her daughters. Obviously Gigi and Bella walked the show — they’re good friends with Virgil Abloh and often appear in his Off-White shows. Bella opened and Gigi closed.