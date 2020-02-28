Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

When will Raf Simons make his Prada debut?
Miuccia Prada rocked the industry by announcing she and Raf Simons will be co-creative directors of Prada. Simons will begin working with the brand in April. The first joint collection, Spring 2021, will be presented at Milan Fashion Week in September.
What is Robert Pattinson's beauty secret?
Robert Pattinson is currently promoting his new Dior fragrance campaign, and took a moment to detail his skincare regime. It’s turns out he’s fully on board with the sheet mask train. “It’s very American Psycho, but those sheet masks make a massive difference. I’m fully committed and I even put an eye mask on over the top too. Try it!” Thanks Rob, will do.
Which Hadid did NOT walk in the Fall 2020 Off-White show?
Yolanda Hadid is no longer just cheering on her daughters from the sidelines. The mom and former model made her official return to the runway in Paris at the Off-White show. This is the first time Yolanda has been on the same runway as her daughters. Obviously Gigi and Bella walked the show — they’re good friends with Virgil Abloh and often appear in his Off-White shows. Bella opened and Gigi closed.
How much did Marc Jacobs sell his West Village townhouse for?
Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco are officially bidding the West Village adieu. The duo, who recently moved to Rye, New York, just sold their downtown town house for $12 million. That’s down from their original listing price of $15.9 million, but up from the $10.5 million Jacobs paid for it in 2009.
What is the name of Lady Gaga's new song?
This week Lady Gaga dropped a new video and single, “Stupid Love.” The song is part of her upcoming album, LG6.
Share your Results:
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.