Breaking News: Samira Nasr Named Editor in Chief at Harper’s Bazaar

The wait is over! Hearst Magazines announced today that Samira Nasr has been named editor in chief of Harper’s Bazzar’s US edition where she replaces Glenda Bailey, who resigned earlier this year. Nasr was most recently executive fashion director at Vanity Fair and spent five years at ELLE as fashion director. Prior to that, she was style director for InStyle. Nasr also styles campaigns for fashion and beauty brands, including Laura Mercier, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, Clarins and more. She began her career as an assistant to Grace Coddington, after earning a graduate degree in Journalism at New York University.

“Fashion and BAZAAR are synonymous,” Nasr said in a statement today. “It is a tremendous privilege to be entrusted with moving this legacy brand into a new era — one that is colorful, inclusive and celebrates the beauty of fashion on every platform — while carrying on the tradition of innovative art direction and great style that the BAZAAR audience loves so much. The most beautiful part of working in magazines is the teamwork and creating a community. I can’t wait to get started.”

Nasr will report to Hearst Magazines chief content officer Kate Lewis. “BAZAAR has always presented the world of fashion through a unique lens — smart, vibrant, adoring,” Lewis said today. “Those words could not better describe Samira, who understands and delights in the world of fashion, but has a thoroughly modern and distinctive take,” Lewis said. “She innately understands the BAZAAR woman because she is the BAZAAR woman: passionate about fashion, culture and the issues that matter today. I know she will make something magical here.” She begins her new role on July 6th and is the magazine’s first black editor in chief.

Nasr talked about her new role in an Instagram video today.

