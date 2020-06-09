Model Bar Refaeli Avoids Jail Time, Mother Sentenced in Tax Evasion Case

Model Bar Refaeli will be avoiding time behind bars. She signed a plea deal to perform nine months’ community service in Israel over tax evasion charges. Her mother, Tzipi Refaeli, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, according to Page Six. They will also be fined almost $725,000 and owe a whopping $2.3 million in back taxes.

Prosecutors claimed Refaeli and her mother hid earnings from tax authorities in the years 2009-2012. They also claimed she lied about living mostly abroad and failed to report her income and expensive gifts.

Refaeli’s lawyers said the plea bargain proved she hadn’t intentionally evaded tax payments. “In the relevant time period, Bar was in her early 20s, was working as an international model and was not involved in financial matters. Today she is taking responsibility for mistakes that were made,” they said in a statement.

The former Victoria’s Secret model gave birth to her third child with husband, Adi Ezra, in January.

