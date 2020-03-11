News

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

by Aria Darcella
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein is going to jail. According to The New York Times, a Manhattan court has sentenced him to 23 years in prison. Twenty years were given for the sexual assault of Miriam Haley, and three years for the rape of Jessica Mann.

Weinstein turned himself in and was charged in May, 2018. The trial process officially began this past January and he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in February (although he was acquitted of two counts of predatory sexual assault). The New York Post reported that ahead of the sentencing both of Weinstein’s ex-wives — Eve Chilton and Georgina Chapman — “refused to write letters on his behalf to the judge.”

At 67 years of age, the 23 year sentence is likely a life-long one for Weinstein. But his days of reckoning are far from over. As Dazed points out, he still has to stand trial in LA for “four more counts of rape and sexual battery charges.”

