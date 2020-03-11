Dee Hilfiger Shares the Secrets (and Specialists) Behind Her Ageless Beauty

You gotta love Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger. Since 2017, she has been the co-owner and creative director of Judith Leiber, whose crystal-encrusted novelty clutches — once maligned on Sex and the City — have become very cool in the last couple of years thanks to collaborations with people like Alexander Wang and Ashley Longshore, and celebrities like J.Lo and Kim Kardashian embracing the kitschy fabulousness of jewel-covered cash stacks, french fries, and first gen cell phones.

Hilfiger is also just an absolutely lovely person. She is all over the New York social scene, often seen on the arm of her husband, designer Tommy Hilfiger, and radiates a refreshing warmth and openness that only enhances her natural beauty and grace. In case you can’t tell, we’ve been crushing on her for quite some time now and decided it was time to learn a little bit more about what she does to always look so refreshed and radiant. Let’s be honest, 53 has never looked better.

You look amazing. When did you first start getting serious about skincare and wellness?

It was around the age of 29. Before that, I never really focused on it. I was always a big sun worshiper in my late teens and early 20s. When I hit 29, I suddenly started to notice changes in my skin with sunspots and fine lines. I think today’s young women are much more aware of beauty and taking care of their skin than my generation! Back then, I think I used Seabreeze and Noxzema on my skin, Bonne Bell on my lips and that was about the extent of it. I wish I would have known about sun damage earlier. Unfortunately, when I was younger, we had sunlamps, baby oil, and tanning beds. I don’t remember anyone wearing sunscreen!

What is your daily skincare regiment? Tell us everything you use because it’s working!

It’s rather simple: cleanse and hydrate. If I have worn make up, I use Lancôme Bi-Facil Makeup Remover, which I have found is the best product for removing my eye makeup, followed by La Prairie Purifying Cream Cleanser, which I use on my entire face and wipe with a warm damp face cloth.

I then tone my face with Biologique Recherche P50V 1970 Gentle Balancing Exfoliator, which removes dead skin cells and leaves my skin feeling tingly and clean.

Finally, I moisturize with Augustinus Bader Rich Cream or for extra hydration I sleep with Biologique Recherche Creme Masque Vernix.

I also fly a lot so I also use a lot of skin oils (my favorite is De Mamiel) and facial mist (my favorite is Mario Badescu with aloe and cucumber).

What is the best beauty advice you’ve ever received?

I was on a boat one time in Sardinia with princess Michael of Kent. I remember, I was smoking a cigarette and she looked at me and told me I should quit because I would ruin my beauty. Best advice!

What in-office treatments are you a fan of?

I do not have a lot of time for in-office treatments, I try to have a yearly photo dynamic therapy or blue light therapy with my dermatologist, Dr. Karen in New York City, which treats and corrects sun damage.

I also try to get to Blanca Doyle’s Skindividuality office, also in NYC, where I am a fan of radio therapy, which has no downtime and really helps boost and build collagen.

How do you feel about botox or fillers?

I think they can actually distort your face and make you look worse. I only allow Dr. Raj Chopra in LA to touch my face with a needle! He’s is extremely conservative and I trust his aesthetic.

What about more invasive surgical procedures?

In my late 30s I had breast implants, which I recently downsized with Dr. Garth Fisher in LA. And in my late 40s I had a mini lift with Dr. Chopra. I think surgery should be taken very seriously, however, I think it can improve your life dramatically, especially when it gives you more confidence.

What do you do to stay active?

I try to walk a lot and work out occasionally. I do not have a daily routine as I travel so much and have an erratic and ever-changing schedule. I am always in different time zones, which makes it quite challenging to maintain a routine.

Do you follow a particular diet?

Not really. I don’t like to feel so regimented, however I try to eat as healthy as possible. I am not a huge fan of fried, heavy foods or dairy, but that isn’t to say I don’t sometimes indulge by eating french fries or ice cream. I listen to my body. It tells me when I need to eat less or more and what I need eat.

Are you a massage person?

I am a huge fan of massages, but prefer them in the evening before I go out or before I go to bed. It is a huge treat and really helps me with tension relief and blood flow.

What is the wildest thing you’ve ever tried in pursuit of wellness?

I once ran the New York City Marathon. I was 34 years old, trained for nine months, and checked it off my bucket list. I highly doubt I will ever do that again!

How do you stay motivated and focused?

I feel like as I get older, it is not always as easy as it once was to stay motivated, perhaps because I have a bit less patience and a bit less energy, however I will never stop trying and I will never give up on myself. Having a positive attitude and outlook is key. It is important to be kind to yourself and give yourself a break, but never give upon yourself; keep striving to look and feel the best you possibly can at whatever age!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.