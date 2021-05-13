Halle Berry’s health and wellness platform, rē•spin, has joined forces with British activewear line Sweaty Betty. The result? A limited-edition activewear capsule that appeals to both brands’ mission—to empower women to live active lifestyles—in the most stylish way possible.

The collaboration, which was created entirely over Zoom, marks the activewear brand’s first-ever collaboration with a big name celebrity. The brand holds a high standard for collaborators, all of which must epitomize female empowerment and encourage healthy lifestyles perfectly. In that case, Berry was a serendipitous match.

“As an actress, entrepreneur, and devoted mother of two, Halle Berry is the embodiment of female empowerment,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “We celebrate Halle for her desire to diversify wellness spaces with rē•spin, and her passion to help others live by their own rules too.”

The 22-piece collection, which is scheduled to debut May 18, is the marriage of Berry’s personal style and the activewear brand’s expertise in both design and versatility. Each piece showcases Berry’s functional yet feminine taste, while showing off some of her favorite styles to exercise in—namely, for her boxing and Japanese jiu-jitsu training. The collection is also named after some of the Oscar-winning actress’ most memorable roles (think: Monster’s Ball’s ‘Leticia,’ Catwoman’s ‘Patience,’ and X-Men’s ‘Storm’).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Striking a balance between sportswear pieces and more leisurely on-the-go ones, the neutral-toned capsule surely speaks to the versatile, studio-to-street genre Sweaty Betty is famed for—from sports bras and training shorts to transitional black dresses and water-resistant parkas. If Berry’s wearing it, consider us sold! Now, if only she could release a magic potion for looking fit and hip post-50!

If you’re already wondering about drop number two, worry not. Word on the street is that the second edition of SW x Halle Berry will be hitting the racks sometime in October! Be sure to sign up for 24-hour early access to the May 18 drop here.

