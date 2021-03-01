Cool Girl Approved! Reformation Launch Affordable, Sustainable, And Size-inclusive Activewear

Reformation, purveyor of linen prairie frocks and viral slogan t-shirts, is branching out into activewear. Today, the California-based brand launched Ref Active—an offering of everything from bike shorts to bodysuits in two hard working, yet insanely soft, fabrics.

The sustainably-created line is for quote unquote “everyday athletes”: whether your chosen sport involves actually doing anything or just scrolling with intensity through your news feed as you chill on the couch. Whether you ticked mostly As or Bs, Ref Active brings together everything you need to look cute—including one-shoulder tops, bike shorts, bodysuits, and high-waisted leggings—in cutely-named colors like limon, morning glory, and serenade.

The collection comes in two different fabrications too—EcoMove is for literal workouts, while EcoStretch is for lounging in while you think about doing something with those ClassPass credits you’ve been sitting on. In terms of eco-consciousness, everything is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles (REPREVE) and the process from start to finish is certified, traceable, and transparent.

With waste reduction in mind, some of the sought-after pieces are available to pre-order now in sizes 0 – 3X, and the full range available in the coming weeks. Prices range from $48-$118.

Check out some images from the campaign below:

